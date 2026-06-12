New tool tracks drone-contractor performance

SAN DIEGO–Monitoring defense contractor performance is one of the core functions of Defense Contract Management Agency.

A DCMA employee developed a new tool to remediate the critical information delays that could arise in the time gaps between regular monthly reporting cycles.

Jared Arredondo, a computer engineer with DCMA Unmanned Systems-Experimental contract management office, developed a data visualization dashboard that consolidates multiple reporting data sets into a single, real-time view of program health and supplier performance.

“By integrating and visualizing the data in a single location, it reduces the risk of potentially overlooked performance issues and supports timely corrective actions,” Arredondo said. “This approach helps shift our team from a reactive to a proactive posture, helping to avoid potential delays and inefficiencies that could affect program delivery and readiness.”

Throughout the development process, Arredondo said he worked alongside Air Force Capt. Reginald Slater, DCMA US-X program integrator, to create a tool that became a “single source of truth” for government stakeholders by providing clear, actionable information.

“To ensure the solution could be replicated across other CMOs, I also documented a detailed step-by-step guide,” Arredondo said. “While the tool is still evolving, it lays the groundwork for broader agency adoption.”

The work draws from the efforts of a cross-functional team to maintain control over program outcomes to support the agency’s oversight mission through standardizing data and improving transparency that ensures responsible custodianship of taxpayer dollars, Arredondo said.

“As a software engineer, my work provides accurate, actionable information that helps DCMA ensure contractors deliver on schedule, within budget and in compliance with technical requirements,” he said. “Through scalable solutions and real-time insights, I help ensure the military has the systems and support it needs when and where they are required.”