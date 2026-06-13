NBPA STATEMENT REGARDING THE PASSING OF BRANDON CLARKE

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 – NBPA Executive Director Andre Iguodala and NBPA President Fred VanVleet issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke:





“We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of our brother, Brandon Clarke. We hope Brandon is remembered for the immense joy he brought to so many throughout his career and for the genuine friendships he built far beyond basketball. Our deepest condolences go out to Brandon’s family, friends, and teammates during this unimaginably difficult time.”





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