TELADOC HEALTH NAMED THE PREFERRED VIRTUAL CARE PROVIDER OF THE NBPA

Through new multi-year partnership with Teladoc Health, NBA players and their families to receive preferred access to the nation’s largest network of virtual care providers

NEW YORK (July 8, 2026) — The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) as its Preferred Virtual Care Provider. The partnership provides active and retired NBA players and their families with preferred access to Teladoc Health’s industry-leading virtual care services, ensuring they receive consistent trusted care, even as they relocate from city to city throughout their careers.

"Through our partnership with Teladoc Health, we ensure our players and their families have uninterrupted, high-quality medical support no matter where the game takes them," said Matteo Zuretti, NBPA Chief Player Experience Officer. "Their dedication to seamless continuity of care, paired with access to premier services, makes them an ideal partner."

With a shared commitment to offer comprehensive, flexible care that is responsive to the unique demands of professional sports, all NBPA members and their families will have preferred access to Teladoc Health’s multidisciplinary virtual services, including primary care, 24/7 urgent care and preventive health screenings.

“Healthcare should fit seamlessly into people’s lives, including professional athletes and the families who support them,” said Brian Serfass, Chief Marketing Officer of U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health. “With demanding schedules, frequent travel, relocations, and extended time away from home, professional sports families need care that is flexible, reliable and available. We’re proud to partner with the NBPA to help players and their families connect to consistent, personalized care. It’s a meaningful step in our ongoing commitment to meet people where they are, making care more connected and convenient to their everyday lives.”

Through this partnership, the NBPA and Teladoc Health will also host a preventive health screening for NBPA members at Summer League in Las Vegas. Teladoc Health’s VirtualCheckup will provide access to a comprehensive, clinician-led preventive experience that goes beyond basic screenings, combining key health measures with medical history reviews and personalized guidance from a nurse practitioner.





About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is to protect and advance the rights of our players. They are the game.





The NBPA Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members by supporting and assisting people, communities and organizations worldwide. It spotlights and amplifies the global initiatives of professional basketball players, driving positive change through community building, charitable endeavors and social entrepreneurship. For more information, visit www.nbpa.com and follow @thenbpa on social.









About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners — transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at teladochealth.com.