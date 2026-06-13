NBPA STATEMENT REGARDING THE PASSING OF JASON COLLINS

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) deeply mourns the passing of our brother, Jason Collins. A beloved teammate across 13 NBA seasons, he was universally respected for his on-court toughness and off-court kindness.





In 2013, Jason changed sports forever by becoming the first active male athlete in a major North American team sport to publicly come out. His courage shattered barriers, making him a global beacon of hope for the LGBTQ+ community. He worked relentlessly to foster inclusion in locker rooms, schools, and communities, challenging us all to be more empathetic.





The NBPA is proud to call Jason one of our own. Today, we mourn a devastating loss while celebrating a trailblazer whose legacy of bravery and inclusion will resonate for generations.





Our deepest condolences go out to Jason’s husband, Brunson Green; his brother, Jarron Collins; and all those who loved and were inspired by him.









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