Earthshot Foundation Is Featured on Television Program

This week’s episode of ‘White House Chronicle” delves into the future of the U.S. electric grid.

This episode tells consumers everything they need to know about the grid and the future supply of electricity.” — Llewellyn King

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The electric grid and its increasing essentiality to the smooth functioning of everything is examined this week on the television program “ White House Chronicle .”The episode was recorded at an Earthshot Foundation event in Washington, which was the culmination of a yearlong dialogue on the future of the grid.Earthshot, which is nonpartisan and nonprofit, was founded in 2008 by Chase Weir, CEO of two energy sector companies, truCurrent and Distributed Sun.Llewellyn King, “White House Chronicle” executive producer and host, said, “This episode tells consumers everything they need to know about the grid and the future supply of electricity.”In an interview with King, Weir said the electric grid is the “operating system” for society.” Without it everything stops, from the ATM machine to the gas pump to the Uber pickup.Also on the episode, King interviewed:Jigar Shah, former director of the loan office at the Department of Energy, now co-managing partner of Multiplier, and host of the Energy Empire and Open Circuits podcasts.Ian Magruder, founder and executive director of the Utilize Coalition, a group of major companies, including Tesla, Google, Carrier and Renew Home, concerned with energy availability and cost.Clinton Vince, chair of the U.S. energy practice at Denton’s, the world’s largest law firm.Julia Hamm, partner at the Ad Hoc Group.Jim Robb, president of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, the industry’s official demand prognosticator, a speaker at one of event’s sessions, said the pressure on the grid is “a five-alarm fire.”“This is a defining event because it gets into the dynamics of the grid and some of the solutions. Particularly, Chase Weir and his team go to great lengths to emphasize that the grid has morphed from being a one-way conduit from the power plant to the user into a multidirectional-flow system that accommodates many generation sources and demand cases."King continued, “Time, price, resilience, and flexibility are all in play, Weir says, and ‘kilowatt-hour liquidity’ should be the goal. In fact, he sees the kilowatt-hour becoming a currency of the future.”‘White House Chronicle” is a weekly news and public affairs program airing nationwide on select PBS and public, educational and government (PEG) cable access channels. The audio from episodes airs weekends on SiriusXM Radio’s P.O.T.U.S., Channel 124, and as a podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and other podcast platforms.

An electric grid-defining gathering

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