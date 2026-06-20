Eminent Pediatric Cardiologist Prescribes U.S. Healthcare System Remedies on TV Show

Dr. Arthur "Tim" Garson, Jr. is featured on this week's episode of "White House Chronicle" on select PBS and PEG channels, and SiriusXM Radio's P.O.T.U.S.

Dr. Garson tells the story of a young woman whose life he saved as an infant and treated in her teens. She died at age 19 because she couldn’t afford her meds and was too embarrassed to tell anyone.” — Llewellyn King

WASHINGON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Arthur “Tim” Garson, Jr., one of the elite pediatric cardiologists in the world, is concerned about the critical condition of the U.S. healthcare system. So concerned that over the years, he has taken time to write two books on it.On this week’s “ White House Chronicle ,” Dr. Garson, who is now clinical professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine’s Department of Health Systems, discusses a wide range of issues, including healthcare access and affordability, and AI in healthcare future capabilities, with Llewellyn King, the program’s host, and Co-host Adam Clayton Powell III.The episode comes in the wake of a just-released healthcare poll: The West Health-Gallup Affordability Index shows that only about half of U.S. adults could afford their healthcare and had access to quality care last year. Concerns about affording healthcare in the year ahead were at a record high since tracking began in 2021, signaling that many were feeling anxious about rising healthcare costs as 2025 ended.A recent Commonwealth Fund study on the nation’s healthcare from a global perspective found “The U.S., on average, has the poorest health outcomes of any high-income country, and among the poorest of the high- and middle-income nations belonging to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).“Lack of universal coverage, weak primary care infrastructure, high out-of-pocket costs, and a complex insurance system contribute to and exacerbate the nation’s uniquely poor performance relative to its peers.”Dr. Garson had some prescriptions for these ills.One, which he discussed on the program, was for a “single safety net” healthcare system, similar to the UK’s model, where a public system funded by taxes could complement private insurance, rather than completely replacing it as in other countries.He also suggested that nurse practitioners could potentially make up for any physician shortage by 2030, and emphasized that improving health outcomes requires addressing social issues like lifestyle choices rather than simply increasing the number of doctors."In his support for a ‘single safety net’ healthcare system, Dr. Garson tells the tragic story of a young woman whose life he saved as an infant and ministered to through her teens. She died at age 19 because she couldn’t afford her medications and was too embarrassed to tell anyone. It is heart-wrenching,” said King.“White House Chronicle” is a long-running, weekly news and public affairs program airing on select PBS and public, educational and government cable access channels. The audio airs four times on weekends on SiriusXM Radio’s P.O.T.U.S., Channel 124.

An eminent pediatric cardiologist talks about U.S. health care and his books

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