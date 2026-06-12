Time: 3:30 p.m.

At the Lobster Advisory Council (LAC) meeting held on May 14th, 2026, the Council voted to establish a Nomination Committee to put forward names for the next Council Chair. The LAC will hold an election at their next LAC meeting to be held on Thursday, June 30th. The LAC Nomination Committee will meet remotely to discuss potential candidates via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, June 18th at 3:30 PM. A link to join the meeting is below. ________________________________________________________________________________ Microsoft Teams meeting Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/250389346397764?p=G3EBTCFh80wmnalcMW Meeting ID: 250 389 346 397 764 Passcode: wa6W2VY3 Need help? | System reference Dial in by phone +1 207-209-4724,,195604801# United States, Portland Find a local number Phone conference ID: 195 604 801# For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN ________________________________________________________________________________

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