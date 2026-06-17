Rev. Jodi Bryant inducted into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Rev. Jodi Bryant at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Jodi Bryant , Founder & Executive Director of LifeChange Coaching, Counselling, & Consulting and Reconciliation Resources Inc was recently selected for the Bombshell Boss Babes Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Bombshell Boss Babe Award is a distinguished accolade presented to successful women who have demonstrated a global impact in their male-dominated industries. These women thrive on the success of others and empower and mentor other women. In addition to their humility and inspirational nature, these women are also philanthropic and active in their communities. Rev. Jodi Bryant has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on her industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Rev. Jodi Bryant will accept this award on stage at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, December 2026.With over two decades of experience, Rev. Jodi Bryant is a dynamic educator, inspirational speaker, and accomplished leader in ministry and counseling. A credentialed, licensed, and ordained minister with the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada (PAOC), she is also a professional certified counselor supervisor who has served on both national and provincial boards for the Professional Association of Christian Counsellors and Psychotherapists. As an Executive Life and Spiritual Life Coach, Rev. Jodi specializes in empowering individuals to experience meaningful transformation through faith-centered guidance, personal growth, and purposeful leadership.Rev. Jodi’s coaching, counseling, and consulting work is deeply enriched by her extensive life experience and unwavering passion for helping others thrive. Beyond her professional practice, she is a gifted writer, songwriter, and worship leader whose creative work has touched audiences across North America and beyond. Her debut album, Reconciliation, released in 2000, continues to earn royalties through CCLI, with its title track notably featured during a prayer rally surrounding Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration in 2009. Her prayer songs continue to inspire churches, communities, and worship leaders around the world.Active in her community, Rev. Jodi founded the charity Reconciliation Resources as part of the Great Commission Foundation's global work. For more than a decade, the organization has offered faith-based recovery support programs led by dedicated volunteer teams in areas including grief, divorce, family support, addictions, trauma recovery, and professional counseling. The charity also oversees outreach initiatives such as The Love Bus, prison chapel support, intentional positive-impact projects, leadership and speaking events, and music programs featuring artists from diverse backgrounds. Rev. Jodi also supports the BIPOC and multicultural community through Fruitful Vine, an initiative she helped establish.Throughout her distinguished career, Rev. Jodi Bryant has demonstrated exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial success. She built a six-figure income business, earned multiple top personal and team national sales awards, ranked within the top one percent across North America, and achieved leading positions in national recruiting. Her ability to mentor, motivate, and develop leaders has remained a defining hallmark of her professional journey.In addition to her business accomplishments, Rev. Jodi has served as president of a national women’s organization, chaired provincial nonprofit boards, and worked as a regional business trainer for a prominent North American direct sales company. Her leadership extends far beyond organizational titles, reflecting a lifelong commitment to service, empowerment, and excellence.After retiring from a highly successful career in public education, where she taught a wide range of subjects across six school districts beginning in the early 1990s, Rev. Bryant continued to make an impact as a professional teacher trainer, author, and published writer. Her legacy is one of faith-driven leadership, creative expression, and transformative influence across education, ministry, counseling, and community outreach.Rev. Jodi’s areas of expertise include public speaking, leadership development, coaching, training, personal development, team building, counseling supervision, and life coaching.Before embarking on her career path, Rev. Jodi holds a Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology, a BA in Pastoral Ministries, and a B.Ed. (with concentrations in Music & Psychology), She is a published writer and holds multiple certifications specializing in her vocational fields. Jodi is a 2026 recipient of a Doctor of Advanced Studies in Psychology - an honorary doctorate (honoris causa) through the Confederation of International Accreditation Commission in collaboration with Azteca University.Throughout her illustrious career, Rev. Jodi has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was previously awarded Top Clinical Supervisor of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP. She graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year, she was awarded the Top Trailblazer Award 2025. She will be honored for her recent selection to be featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication and her newest selection for the Boss Babes Award at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026.Looking back, Rev. Jodi attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, faith, and trust in God, which is part of her journey that helped guide her as she stepped out. She enjoys traveling and spending time with her family when not working. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: www.lifechangeresources.ca and www.reconciliationresources.ca WATCH HER VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wgQxNOeQvc&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.