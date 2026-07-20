Amnah Ajmal Selected as Top Business Woman of the Year in Fintech by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Amnah Ajmal at their annual awards gala in New York City at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amnah Ajmal, fintech leader, board advisor, founder, CEO, and keynote speaker on financial innovation, was recently selected as Top Business Woman of the Year in Fintech for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, innovation, and commitment to the financial services industry.The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and rigorous vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient by IAOTP is a distinguished achievement. Only a select group of professionals are chosen annually based on their professional accomplishments, leadership, academic achievements, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City later this year, where they will be recognized for their achievements.With nearly three decades of experience in financial services and fintech, Ms. Ajmal has established herself as one of the industry's most respected executives, innovators, and thought leaders.She is the Founder and CEO of SheKnows , a first-of-its-kind global leadership platform helping women navigate pivotal career moments through private one-to-one Growth Navigator sessions. She offers a structured way forward from the perspective of leaders who have been there successfully. With five signature tracks in this program, the client gets to choose their focus and outcome that aligns with their specific path. The professional Growth Navigators are global leaders who have walked the path and have led organizations across 100+ countries.She is also the author of the forthcoming book, Vested Leadership, in which she introduces a bold new leadership philosophy that challenges traditional notions of power and success, advocating instead for leadership rooted in courage, conviction, and a genuine investment in people.Prior to founding SheKnows, Ms. Ajmal built an international executive career spanning Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. She held senior leadership roles at Citibank and Standard Chartered before joining Mastercard, where she served as Executive Vice President, Market Development for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, leading acceptance, acquiring, merchant solutions, digital partnerships, fintech, strategy, and mergers and acquisitions across the region. Earlier at Mastercard, she led the company's North America Products organization.Throughout her career, Ms. Ajmal has become recognized not only for driving business growth and innovation but also for championing a more human-centered approach to leadership, one that emphasizes investing in people, challenging conventional thinking, and creating environments where talent and innovation can thrive. Today, she is focused on advancing financial innovation, leadership transformation, and the development of women leaders around the world.Ms. Ajmal earned a Master's degree in Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Ajmal has received numerous international awards and recognitions. She has been named among the Top 100 Women in Fintech globally by Lattice80 and IBM & FinTech Magazine, recognized among The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology by The Financial Technology Report US, and selected as one of America's Top 10 Women in Fintech by FinTech Magazine.She was recognized by Forbes Middle East as 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2024 and 2025.This year, in addition to being named IAOTP's Top Business Woman of the Year in Fintech for 2026, she will also be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and featured in Top Industry Professionals (TIP) Magazine.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated:"Choosing Ms. Ajmal for this honor was an easy decision. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Reflecting on the recognition, Ms. Ajmal said:"Leadership is not measured by the titles we hold, but by the opportunities we create for others to grow. I have been fortunate to work alongside extraordinary mentors, colleagues, and teams throughout my career, and this recognition belongs to them as much as it does to me. It reinforces my commitment to advancing innovation, developing future leaders, and building organizations where people can thrive."Looking back, Ms. Ajmal attributes her success to perseverance, lifelong learning, and the mentors who challenged her to think bigger and lead with purpose. Looking ahead, she plans to continue expanding SheKnows globally, publishing Vested Leadership, and inspiring the next generation of leaders to build organizations where people, innovation, and long-term impact matter most.For more information, please visit https://sheknows.ai About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest professionals from a wide range of industries. Membership is by invitation only and is extended to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievement, leadership, and influence. Through its global network, IAOTP recognizes excellence, facilitates collaboration, and celebrates professionals who are making a meaningful impact in their respective fields.For more information, visit www.iaotp.com

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