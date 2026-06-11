Vacancy: Water Commissioner (Scantic Valley Water District)

Scantic Valley Water District - Commissioner Vacancy

The Hampden Selectboard is seeking one interested resident to serve in the role of Water Commissioner for the Scantic Valley Water District (SVWD). The SVWD is a small public water district that serves approximately forty (40) homes in the vicinity of the former Hampden landfill. The SVWD is managed by a three member volunteer Board of Water Commissioners who are appointed by the Hampden Selectboard. The SVWD currently employs East National Water Systems to operate the water system. The primary duties of the Water Commissioners are to supervise the water operator, review and approve invoices for payment, prepare and administer the SVWD operating budget, study and plan for capital improvements, establish regulations and fees and otherwise oversee and manage the operations of the SVWD. If you are interested in learning more about the position please contact Town Administrator Brian Domina at townadmin@hampdenma.gov.

To apply for the vacancy please send a brief letter of interest to the Hampden Selectboard detailing your interest in the vacancy and your relevant skills and experiences for the position. Letters of interest should be emailed to townadmin@hampdenma.gov on or before June 22, 2026.