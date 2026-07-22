Board & Committee Vacancies: We Rely on Volunteers Like You

The Town of Hampden relies on volunteers to serve on boards and committees that make critical decisions about the future of Hampden. Over the last few months positions have opened on the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals (Associate Members) and the Scantic Valley Water District. Please reach out if you are interested in learning more about one or more of the available vacancies.

PLANNING BOARD: REGULAR MEMBER (1)

The Hampden Planning Board has an opening for a Board Member. The Board meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, and members serve a five-year term. The Planning Board is responsible for overseeing plans for land use, working closely with the Building Inspector/ Zoning Enforcement Officer, as well as other Town departments and committees. The Planning Board reviews the resources and needs of the town, with a focus on conditions affecting public welfare and safety related to land use and development. Any Hampden resident interested in serving on the Planning Board should send a Letter of Interest to the Town Administrator (townadmin@hampdenma.gov or Town Administrator, 85 Wilbraham Road, Hampden, MA 01036) no later than August 24, 2026. The candidate appointed to serve in this position will serve until the next annual town election in May 2027.

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: ASSOCIATE MEMBERS (2)

The Zoning Board of Appeals is looking for two associate members. The Board consists of (5) members appointed by the Selectboard for a term of (3) years. The Selectboard also appoints (3) associate members of the Board of Appeals who shall each serve a term of three years. An associate member shall act as a member of the Board in the consideration and determination of any matter in which they are requested to act by the Chairman or Acting Chairman of the Board, when and in the event that a member does not act by reason of illness, conflict of interest, absence or other incapacity. The Zoning Board meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month when an application for a variance, special permit or appeal is filed. Please send your letter of interest to planning@hampdenma.gov.

SCANTIC VALLEY WATER DISTRICT: WATER COMMISSIONER (1)

The Hampden Selectboard is seeking one interested resident to serve in the role of Water Commissioner for the Scantic Valley Water District (SVWD). The SVWD is a small public water district that serves approximately forty (40) homes in the vicinity of the former Hampden landfill. The SVWD is managed by a three member volunteer Board of Water Commissioners who are appointed by the Hampden Selectboard. The SVWD currently employs East National Water Systems to operate the water system. The primary duties of the Water Commissioners are to supervise the water operator, review and approve invoices for payment, prepare and administer the SVWD operating budget, study and plan for capital improvements, establish regulations and fees and otherwise oversee and manage the operations of the SVWD. If you are interested in learning more about the position please contact Town Administrator Brian Domina at townadmin@hampdenma.gov. To apply for the vacancy please send a brief letter of interest to the Hampden Selectboard detailing your interest in the vacancy and your relevant skills and experiences for the position. Letters of interest should be emailed to townadmin@hampdenma.gov on or before July 31, 2026.