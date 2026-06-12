Monthly waiting list figures - May 2026

The latest hospital waiting list figures for May 2026 were published today by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

The multi-annual Action Plan approach initiated in September 2021 is focused on improving waiting times for patients, and the Waiting Time Action Plan (WTAP) 2026, published by Minister Carroll MacNeill on 30 January 2026 embodies the Government’s commitment to reducing waiting times for patients, thereby improving access to hospital care.

The 2026 Plan acts as a key enabler for each of the Health Service Executive (HSE) Regions to improve planned care delivery. Under the reformed health service structures, HSE Regional Executive Officers have a key leadership role to drive and oversee the necessary productivity and performance improvements across each Region, including through increasing efficiencies and reducing regional variation (e.g. via shared learning) and ultimately increasing access to scheduled care across the health service.

The health service has seen significant progress in reducing the length of time patients are waiting under the multi-annual Action Plan approach, including a reduction of circa 51% or circa 144,000 less patients waiting over 12 months since September 2021. In the same period there was an improvement of circa 44% or 5.3 months in the Weighted Average Wait Time (WAWT) that patients across lists have been waiting.

Notwithstanding these longer-term improvements, waiting lists more recently have been impacted by the ongoing trend of higher demand and increased referrals, which has offset the significantly increased levels of activity that are being delivered in acute hospitals. Waiting list performance in 2026 to-date has also been impacted by the anticipated multi-annual trend arising from the winter surge in demand for unscheduled and emergency care.

It is welcome that the figures published today indicate there has been some reductions in the number of patients on the Inpatient and Day Case (IPDC), and the GI Scope Waiting Lists since the end of the previous month, showing what can be achieved even with increased levels of demand.

The Department will continue to work to improve waiting list performance through ongoing engagement with the HSE and the NTPF. This will include engagement through the Waiting Time Task Force, which is responsible for the governance and implementation of WTAP 2026.

Scheduled care demand has grown significantly over recent years, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and demographic expectations. While the health service does not wish to see a growth in numbers waiting for care, growth in the number of referrals to our hospital services has a positive aspect in that it is indicative of people accessing the services that they need, an increased awareness of services and reflects an expansion of services.