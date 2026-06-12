Two Unique Culinary Concepts Open Simultaneously in Historic 25 Broad Street

Sushi and Small Plates at Yamasaki

Bueno Restaurant & Bar and Yamasaki Restaurant & Bar are both open to the public in NYC's Financial District

I approached the menus with a fresh perspective, leaving behind preconceived styles and past successes to build concepts that feel authentic to these spaces and reflective of the City today.” — Chef Steve Song

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SK Hospitality Group has announced that it will be opening two distinct dining concepts at 25 Broad Street in downtown Manhattan. Yamasaki Restaurant & Bar, which will serve inventive Japanese on the ground level, and Bueno Restaurant & Bar, a Latin-inspired tapas experience with a posh, expansive lounge on the lower level.

Within this historic building across from the New York Stock Exchange, both restaurants will see the talents of Culinary Director Steve Song at the helm. Chef Song is a 30-year industry veteran with tenures at some of New York’s most celebrated fine dining establishments, including Masa and Bar Masa, Jean-Georges’ ABC Kitchen, and London’s modern Japanese institution, Aqua Kyoto. Chef Steve draws constant inspiration from Manhattan’s dynamic multicultural environment, which is evident in the culinary programs he has developed for both restaurants.

At Yamasaki, guests can choose a seven-course tasting menu that will take them through Chef Song’s finest creations, including Toro Tartare & Caviar, Nigiri selections, uni pasta, Miso-Glazed Black Cod, and Wagyu Ribeye Steak, or they can explore the a la carte menu. Here, they will find such appetizers as Wagyu & Beef Mini Bun, Crispy Tuna Rice, Salmon Tataki w/ Crispy Spinach, and entrees including A5 Wagyu Donburi, Sizzling Miso Pork Belly, and Chilean Seabass, as well as highlights from the coursed menu. The sushi menu offers both combination platters and per-piece nigiri and sashimi, and classic and signature rolls. The menu will also feature noodles, soups and rice, and desserts. The beverage program will feature wine and sake by the glass or bottle, as well as craft cocktails.

At Bueno, guests will discover a menu of shareables and crudos, including Tiradito de Salmón, Atún Tartar con Chipotle, and Ceviche de Pescado Blanco; warm tapas, including the Chicharrón de Bacalao Negro (black cod), Short Rib Empanadas, and Wild Mushroom & Truffle Croquetas; tacos of either wagyu, steak, fish, pork confit, or grilled adobo-marinated pork- all served in hand-pressed tortillas, and main entrees, including Magret de Pato (duck), Mojo Sea Bass, and Salmon Cubano. The menu will also feature accompaniments and desserts. The beverage program will feature a curated menu of craft cocktails, wine by the glass and bottle, and every partaking guest of-age will be offered a complimentary alcohol-based cotton candy treat at the end of their meal.

Yamasaki is located on the ground floor of the building and seats 200 guests between its expansive dining room and lively cocktail bar area. The restaurant features oversize banquet seating and intimate tables within a subtly multi-level dining room. The building’s original grand showroom windows span the restaurant’s north and west walls and the 12-seat bar anchors its southwest corner.

Below Yamasaki, and enterable from a tucked-away sidewalk staircase, Bueno presents the feeling of a secret discovery even before guests walk through its doors. Once inside, guests immediately enter a sweeping, sultry lounge space with various seating areas centered around occasional tables where guests can order tapas or just enjoy live music and cocktails with friends or colleagues, and an oversize bar in the northwest corner. A reflective glass-encased private dining room for up to ten guests sits off the lounge, allowing guests in this room to see out and enjoy the energy of the lively lounge without compromising privacy within. Details of the building’s early 1900s origins as a bank and depository are evident throughout the space, including in the original bank vault door through which guests move from the lounge to the dining room at Bueno. Once within the dining room, merlot-toned oversized banquets fill the room, seating up to 180 guests. The walls of this room are lined floor-to-ceiling with the original metal and brass safety deposit boxes used by bank customers in the early 20th century.

For more information on Yamasaki, visit YamasakiBar.com or follow along on IG at @yamasaki_restaurantnyc, and for Bueno, visit BuenoRestaurant.com or follow along on IG at @bueno_restaurantnyc. Reservations for Yamasaki can be made on OpenTable and reservations for Bueno can be made on Resy.

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