InfraTech Capital Authorizes $550 Million Commitment to Expand Fiber Manufacturing

InfraTech Capital strengthens its long-term commitment to digital infrastructure through a planned $550 million capital commitment program. Bringing together strategic partners, customers, manufacturers, investors, and industry leaders, the summit will focus on the continued evolution of broadband networks, AI-driven infrastructure demand, data center expansion, and global supply chain develo

INFRATECH CAPITAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES APPROXIMATELY $550 MILLION CAPITAL COMMITMENT PROGRAM TO SUPPORT GLOBAL FIBER OPTIC MANUFACTURING EXPANSION

Fiber infrastructure remains the backbone of the digital economy. This commitment reflects our confidence in future connectivity and the importance of resilient, scalable supply chains.” — Luiz Fuschini, President & Chairman

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfraTech Capital today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a planned capital commitment program of approximately $550 million to support the continued expansion of InfraTech Cables and strengthen the global supply chain for fiber optic cable manufacturing.The capital commitment program is intended to support manufacturing capacity expansion, new production lines, technology development, inventory growth, strategic partnerships, and other initiatives designed to address increasing demand driven by broadband deployment, artificial intelligence infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, telecommunications networks, and digital infrastructure projects worldwide.The authorization reflects InfraTech Capital's long-term conviction that fiber optic infrastructure remains one of the most critical foundations supporting the next generation of global connectivity.The capital commitment may be deployed through a combination of manufacturing expansion initiatives, strategic partnerships, technology investments, working capital programs, and potential acquisitions aligned with InfraTech Capital's long-term growth strategy."The convergence of broadband expansion, artificial intelligence infrastructure, hyperscale data center growth, and increasing demand for resilient supply chains continues to create compelling opportunities across the fiber optic sector. We believe this capital commitment program positions InfraTech to expand manufacturing capabilities, strengthen strategic partnerships, and support the evolving infrastructure requirements of customers across key global markets while creating a platform for sustainable long-term growth, said Aloysio Bleyer, Chief Strategy Officer, InfraTech Capital.Market demand for fiber optic infrastructure continues to accelerate as governments, telecommunications operators, hyperscale data center providers, cloud computing platforms, and enterprise networks invest in next-generation connectivity solutions. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence applications, edge computing, broadband expansion programs, and digital transformation initiatives is driving substantial demand for high-capacity fiber networks worldwide.InfraTech Capital believes that long-term investment in manufacturing capabilities and supply chain resiliency will play a critical role in supporting future infrastructure requirements. The company expects demand for fiber optic cable and related infrastructure solutions to remain a key component of global digital infrastructure development throughout the coming decade.The planned capital commitment program is intended to provide flexibility for InfraTech Capital and its operating companies to evaluate strategic growth opportunities, expand manufacturing capabilities, strengthen customer support initiatives, support inventory programs, and pursue investments that align with the company's long-term vision for the digital infrastructure sector.InfraTech Capital believes the coming decade will require unprecedented investment in broadband connectivity, AI-driven infrastructure, cloud computing, data center interconnection, telecommunications networks, smart infrastructure, and next-generation communications technologies. Through this commitment, InfraTech Capital intends to support the manufacturing capacity necessary to serve these rapidly expanding markets.The capital commitment program is expected to be implemented over multiple phases and will be subject to market conditions, strategic priorities, project requirements, and other factors determined by InfraTech Capital and its Board of Directors.Additional details regarding the capital commitment program may be disclosed during a private, invitation-only gathering of selected partners, customers, manufacturers, investors, and industry leaders hosted by InfraTech Capital in Monaco in July 2026.About InfraTech CapitalInfraTech Capital is a digital infrastructure investment and operating platform focused on broadband networks, fiber optic manufacturing, telecommunications infrastructure, data centers, and next-generation connectivity solutions. Through strategic investments, industry partnerships, and long-term capital deployment initiatives, InfraTech Capital supports the development of critical infrastructure assets serving customers throughout North America and international markets.

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