ATV Crash with Injury in Lyndeborough

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Travis Johnson

(603) 352-9669

June 12, 2026

Lyndeborough, NH – Just after 4:00 p.m. on June 11, 2026, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch regarding an ATV crash on private property in the town of Lyndeborough. Members with Lyndeborough Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance Service, Lyndeborough Police Department, and a Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a 15-year-old male from Wilton was operating an ATV for the first time on private property belonging to his friend’s family when he lost control of the ATV on a curved portion of the driveway and collided with a large rock. The collision caused the ATV to flip over and roll down an embankment on the other side. The operator was able to jump off the ATV before it rolled down the embankment and landed on the driveway, causing him to sustain minor injuries. One of his friend’s family members called 911 and waited with the operator until responding medical units arrived, not wanting to move him out of an abundance of caution.

The operator was transported by Wilton Ambulance to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. It appears that unreasonable speed and operator inexperience were the primary causes of the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind OHRV operators to operate with care while enjoying New Hampshire’s riding opportunities.