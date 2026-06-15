PixPix Launches an AI Agent That Runs the Entire E-Commerce Content Workflow

PixPix unifies AI image generation, video creation, and detail-page production in a single workspace for e-commerce sellers.

One workspace takes sellers from a raw product photo to publish-ready images and video, with 20+ AI models behind a single conversational agent.

Sellers don't need another point tool. They need one place that takes a product from raw photo to publish-ready content.” — Will Chen, Marketing Director, PixPix

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixPix, an AI-powered image and video platform for e-commerce, today announced its official global launch for cross-border e-commerce sellers, brands, and content teams. The platform unifies product image generation, photo retouching, detail-page production, video creation, and an infinite canvas in a single workspace, letting a seller take a product from raw assets to publish-ready content across every channel without juggling separate subscriptions.

As marketplaces and social platforms keep raising the bar on visual content, simply showing the product clearly is no longer enough. Hero images drive click-through, detail pages drive conversion, and short-form video has become the default format for launches. For sellers running multiple markets and large SKU catalogs, the speed and consistency of content production have become a core operational capability.

"Sellers don't need another point tool. They need one place that takes a product from raw photo to publish-ready content," said Will Chen, Marketing Director of PixPix. "The agent runs the workflow and picks the right model, so anyone can produce professional content just by describing what they want."

One Pipeline, Not a Stack of Subscriptions

Producing a full set of product visuals has traditionally meant bouncing between retouching apps, design tools, video generators, and format converters, with scattered assets and broken handoffs adding cost at every step. PixPix consolidates those steps into one AI workspace covering image sets, detail-page content, retouching, background replacement, resizing, and AI image and video generation — a pipeline that once took three or four tools, now in one place.

For smaller brands and independent sellers without a design team, the takeaway is direct: no designer to hire and no team to build. One person can produce platform-ready content at scale, cutting both labor and outsourcing costs.

Beyond "Just Generate": an Agent Built for Real Production

Most AI image tools today are still single-shot: enter a prompt, click generate, repeat. Every output is isolated, and the user has to choose the model, tune parameters, and stitch the steps together by hand. PixPix is built around an AI agent instead.

The agent layer combines project memory, multi-turn iteration, automatic model selection, and tool orchestration to keep a continuous understanding of intent across a project. Users describe what they need in plain language, and the agent picks the model and refines the result over multiple turns — so someone with no knowledge of prompt engineering can still produce professional-grade content just by describing what they want.

A Multi-Model Stack That Keeps Improving

Rather than relying on one provider, PixPix aggregates more than 20 AI models across image and video — including GPT Image 2, Nano Banana Pro, Nano Banana 2, and Seedream 5.0 Lite. The agent matches the right model to each task automatically. Because PixPix keeps integrating new releases, its capabilities are not tied to any single vendor's roadmap, and users keep access to current models without switching platforms.

Dual-View Design: Minutes to a First Result

PixPix offers two views that sync in real time within the same project. The Workstation breaks each task into a clear, guided path, so even users with no design experience can run batch generation, detail-page production, and format adaptation in minutes, not days. The Infinite Canvas gives advanced users a node-based interface for parallel version comparison and iterative styling, and assets developed there flow straight into Workstation pipelines with no reimporting.

Built for Real Operations: Bestseller Replication and Platform Compliance

PixPix also addresses two everyday needs. Bestseller replication takes a proven product image or visual style and generates new assets in the same vein, turning past winners into a reusable starting point. Platform specification matching builds the rules of major marketplaces — Amazon, Shopify, TikTok Shop, Temu, Etsy, and Lazada — into the workflow: select a target platform, and the system outputs to the correct spec, removing manual resizing and documentation lookups.

Pricing and Availability

PixPix is available worldwide at https://www.pixpix.com. Plans start at $20 per month (Starter: up to 500 AI image generations and 80 AI video generations), with Pro at $40 per month (up to 1,500 AI image generations and 240 AI video generations) and Max at $100 per month (up to 4,000 AI image generations and 640 AI video generations). Annual billing saves 17%. All plans include commercial licensing and access to the full model library.

About PixPix

PixPix is an AI image and video platform for e-commerce, developed by Nexcore Inc. (incorporated in Delaware, 2026). The platform unifies the full content workflow — from product photography and retouching to detail pages and video — in a single agent-driven workspace. By orchestrating more than 20 AI models behind one conversational interface, it lets sellers and brands produce platform-ready content at scale without specialized design skills. Learn more at https://www.pixpix.com.

Media Contact

Will Chen, Marketing Director

Nexcore Inc.

pr@pixpix.com

+86 186 6821 3495

https://www.pixpix.com

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