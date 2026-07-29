PixPix Launches Its First Annual Plan Promotion With Savings of Up to 54%

PixPix launches its first annual plan promotion, offering savings of up to 54% across its Starter, Pro and Max plans.

New and existing users can access discounted Starter, Pro and Max annual plans through August 1, 2026, Beijing Time.

AI creative work is iterative by nature. This annual plan promotion gives new and existing users more room to explore, refine and produce across image and video workflows.” — Will Chen, Marketing Director at PixPix

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixPix, an AI creative platform for e-commerce brands, online sellers and content teams, today announced its first annual subscription promotion, offering savings of up to 54% across its Starter, Pro and Max plans.

The limited-time offer is available to both new and existing users and will end on August 1, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. Beijing Time.

PixPix brings more than 30 AI image and video models together with e-commerce content workflows, general image editing tools, an image and video AI agent, and commercial use rights. The promotion is intended to make these capabilities more accessible to users who produce visual content on a recurring basis.

Three Annual Plans Included in the Offer

The Starter annual plan is available at a monthly equivalent of $15, representing a 25% discount from the standard monthly price of $20. The plan includes 10,000 credits per month and supports up to 500 AI image generations or 80 AI video generations.

Compared with paying monthly, the Starter annual plan provides total savings of $60 over the annual subscription period.

The Pro annual plan is available at a monthly equivalent of $30, representing a 50% discount from the standard monthly price of $60. It includes 30,000 credits per month and supports up to 1,500 AI image generations or 240 AI video generations.

The Pro plan provides total savings of $360 compared with monthly payments. It also includes a dedicated accelerated processing channel in addition to the platform’s shared tools and commercial use rights.

The Max annual plan is available at a monthly equivalent of $75, representing a 54% discount from the standard monthly price of $160. It includes 80,000 credits per month and supports up to 4,000 AI image generations or 640 AI video generations.

The Max annual plan provides total savings of $1,020 compared with monthly payments and includes a dedicated accelerated processing channel.

The prices shown above are monthly equivalents for annual subscription plans. The offer does not apply to standard month-to-month pricing.

Supporting Recurring E-Commerce Content Production

E-commerce teams frequently need to produce multiple visual formats around the same product, including listing images, lifestyle scenes, A+ content, advertising creatives, model imagery, short-form videos and social media assets.

PixPix is designed to connect these production tasks within one platform. Its current workflows include product image sets, A+ detail pages, product retouching, apparel image sets, reference-led image creation, video generation and video editing.

The platform also provides access to more than 30 image and video models, allowing teams to select different models for rapid concept exploration, image production, editing and video creation.

“AI creative work is iterative by nature,” said Will Chen, Marketing Director at PixPix. “This annual plan promotion gives both new and existing users more room to explore, refine and produce across image and video workflows.”

The promotion marks the first time PixPix has introduced a discounted annual subscription campaign. Existing users can participate alongside new subscribers during the promotional period.

The PixPix annual plan promotion is available through August 1, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. Beijing Time. Plan details and current availability can be viewed at https://www.pixpix.com/.

About PixPix

PixPix is an AI creative platform for e-commerce brands, online sellers and content marketing teams. The platform helps users generate and edit product images, lifestyle scenes, apparel model visuals, A+ content, advertising assets and product videos. PixPix is developed by NEXCORE INC. and is available at https://www.pixpix.com/.

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