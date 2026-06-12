Michael McVey Joins Operation CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael McVey, founder of Paragon Charitable Home Care, is set to appear on Operation CEO TV, where he shares how taking meaningful action, leading with empathy, and serving others can create lasting impact in communities.Operation CEO TV is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, McVey explores how charity, generosity, and community engagement can become powerful catalysts for positive change, and breaks down how leadership by example, trust, and collective action can strengthen neighborhoods and inspire future generations.Michael’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/michael-mcvey

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