Students from Across the UAE Showcase Solutions for a More Sustainable Future

First national Takween Al Ghurair Student Challenge brings together finalists from all seven emirates

The Takween Al Ghurair Student Challenge demonstrates what is possible when young people are given opportunities to turn ideas into action.” — Mona Ghander, SVP of Innovative Solutions & Strategic Partnerships at AGF

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From space-inspired environmental solutions to ideas rooted in Emirati heritage, students from across the UAE showcased their innovations as they competed in the finals of the first-ever Takween Al Ghurair Student Challenge.Led by the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) through Takween Al Ghurair, the challenge attracted more than 100 team submissions from schools across the country. Sixteen finalist teams advanced to the final stage, representing schools from all seven emirates.Designed for students in Grades 6 to 8, the challenge invited participants to develop practical solutions under two themes: “Space Technologies for a Greener Future” and “Building Sustainable Communities”. Students explored how technologies such as satellites could help address environmental challenges, while others worked with parents, grandparents, and community members to reimagine traditional practices for a more sustainable future.Under the "Space Technologies for a Greener Future" theme, the winning team of students representing Dubai National School – Al Barsha developed a proposal to address rising urban temperatures using satellite data. Drawing on information from satellites including KhalifaSat, Landsat-9 and Sentinel-2, the team proposed measures such as thermal-insulating building materials, green walls and expanded urban green spaces to help reduce heat, energy consumption and related health risks.Under the "Building Sustainable Communities" theme, the first-place team of students representing Zayed Educational Complex in Dibba, Fujairah developed a solar-powered smart irrigation system inspired by traditional Emirati approaches to water stewardship. Using real-time environmental data, the system automatically determines when and how much water plants require, helping reduce waste in school gardens and small farms.The finalists' journey continued despite a period of distance learning in April 2026, with students and teachers maintaining momentum and completing project milestones remotely. To support their work, AGF in collaboration with Edutech Middle East delivered prototyping kits to participating schools across the UAE, enabling teams to continue developing and refining their ideas."The Takween Al Ghurair Student Challenge demonstrates what is possible when young people are given opportunities to turn ideas into action," said Mona Ghander, SVP of Innovative Solutions & Strategic Partnerships at AGF. "The creativity, resilience, and commitment shown by students throughout this challenge reflects the tremendous potential of the next generation to contribute solutions that benefit their communities and help shape a more sustainable future."The finalists presented their projects before a panel of judges from the UAE’s space and cultural sectors, including representatives from Space42, Dubai Culture and Talents UAE. The awards ceremony was attended by a representative from the Ministry of Education and other national stakeholders, who joined students, educators and families in celebrating the winning teams.By encouraging students to apply their learning to real-world challenges, the Takween Al Ghurair Student Challenge supports national efforts to equip future generations with the skills, confidence and mindset needed to contribute to the UAE’s continued development.ENDSNotes to EditorsAbout the Abdulla Al Ghurair FoundationEstablished in 2015, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) has redefined education philanthropy in the Arab region, empowering Emirati and Arab youth to access quality learning, meaningful employment, and opportunities for leadership. Together with the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, AGF has reached more than 433,000 young people, building pathways that turn learning into opportunity and opportunity into lasting impact.Takween Al Ghurair is one of AGF’s flagship projects and is an activity-based enrichment program for Emirati students in Cycles 2 and 3, designed to strengthen academic skills, build future-ready competencies and support informed decisions about education and career pathways. Through hands-on, project-based learning delivered in partnership with leading organizations, the program has reached more than 18,000 learners across all seven emirates.

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