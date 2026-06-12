Nodaway County Route U now open

St. Joseph, Mo. – Nodaway County Route U south of Maryville is now open. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation reopened the road Tuesday, June 9 after it was closed on May 21, to replace a culvert.

Although the road is currently open, crews will need to reclose it to complete work once the culvert has settled and ground is dry. More information about the future road closure will be provided once a date has been set.

For updated roadway conditions, check the Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down, and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by connecting with us on social media.

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