Scott County Man Indicted, Charged with Reckless Homicide

SCOTT COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in April has resulted in an indictment.

On April 19th, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents joined the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting death of Gage King (DOB:10/14/09), which occurred in the 100 block of Byrges Creek Road in Huntsville. Cole Felthoff (DOB: 11/30/06) was identified as the person responsible for King’s death.

On June 11th, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Felthoff with one count each of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death, and Reckless Homicide. Felthoff turned himself in and was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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