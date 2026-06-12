ADUscale Publishes First LA-ADU Construction Intelligence Report From 28,608 Projects

Proprietary analysis of 543,983 permits and 28,608 ADU sites reveals true build costs, inspection timelines, and contractor quality across Los Angeles.

Everyone quotes ADU costs. Nobody had the data. We analyzed every ADU permit LA City has issued and the 10.4 million inspections behind them.” — Yaroslav Korets, CEO of ADUscale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADUscale , Inc. today released the first comprehensive construction intelligence report on the Los Angeles accessory dwelling unit (ADU) market, drawing on a proprietary dataset of 543,983 LA City permits, 10.4 million inspection records, and 28,608 distinct ADU project addresses.The report is the first publicly available analysis to combine permit-level cost data, inspection pass/fail rates, contractor performance metrics, and project timelines across the full population of LA City ADU projects -- rather than surveys, estimates, or samples.Key FindingsADU construction in Los Angeles is far larger, more expensive, and more delay-prone than commonly reported. Among the report's findings:Market scale: LA City issued approximately 6,856 ADU permits at peak (2022), and current issuance runs at 5,000-7,000 per year. At a true build cost of roughly $250,000 per detached ADU -- which declared permit valuations systematically understate -- the LA-ADU market represents approximately $1.5 billion in annual construction volume.True costs vs. declared costs: Declared permit valuations for ADU projects average $36,726 (median), but actual construction costs consistently range from $150,000 to $400,000 depending on unit size, site conditions, and finish level. The gap between permit valuations and true costs is one of the least understood distortions in the LA housing data.Inspection timelines: Inspection scheduling failures are a primary driver of ADU project delays. A typical ADU project requires 19 inspection milestones across 13 subcontractor trades. Industry data indicates that inspection-related delays cause 31% of all residential project delays (NAHB 2025), costing the average contractor $52,000 per year in idle crews and rescheduled work.Contractor concentration: Of the 40,540 licensed contractors in the ADUscale database, only 4,073 (10.1%) are actively working on ADU projects. The top 544 contractors by quality and volume (rated B-tier by ADUscale's proprietary scoring) account for a disproportionate share of permitted ADU work.Enrichment signals: ADUscale's analysis identified 243,240 enrichment signals across the contractor base, including 70 contractors with licenses expiring soon, 52 with lapsed workers' compensation coverage, and 571 with minimal digital presence -- data points unavailable from any other source.About the DatasetThe report is grounded in a proprietary database that ADUscale has assembled by ingesting, normalizing, and linking multiple public and commercial data sources:- 543,983 LA City permits with contractor linkage, ADU/JADU/solar/EV flags, and valuations- 10,441,261 inspection records with date, type, result, and geocoordinates- 40,540 licensed contractor profiles with CSLB license status, workers' comp, bond, ratings- 28,608 distinct ADU project addresses derived from permit clustering- 243,240 enrichment signals (permit velocity, digital presence, license expiry, compliance flags)The company notes that while raw inspection records are public, the engineering work to normalize, deduplicate, and link inspections to permits and permits to contractors had not previously been done at this scale for the LA market.Why This Matters for HomeownersLos Angeles homeowners considering an ADU currently have no reliable way to evaluate contractor quality, understand true project costs, or benchmark timelines. The data asymmetry is acute: a homeowner comparing three bids has no visibility into which contractor's subcontractors actually pass city inspections on the first attempt, or which contractors consistently deliver projects on time versus which accumulate correction cycles and re-inspections.ADUscale is making a subset of the report's findings publicly available to inform homeowner decision-making and improve market transparency.Industry ContextCalifornia ADU permitting has grown from 1,269 units in 2016 to a cumulative 83,865 units through 2022, driven by a sequence of state laws (AB 68, SB 1211, SB 9) that stripped away local barriers. By 2022, roughly one in five new homes built in California was an ADU. In Los Angeles, ADUs now represent approximately one in three residential permits issued.Despite this growth, the ADU construction market remains fragmented. There is no dominant operator, no standardized pricing, and -- until this report -- no comprehensive public data on costs, timelines, or contractor quality.The $1.5 billion annual LA-ADU market has attracted significant venture capital to adjacent segments: Villa Homes (prefab ADU), Homebound (~$400M raised for custom rebuild), and Block Renovation ($100M+/year for remodel). None of these companies is focused specifically on data-driven ADU construction in Los Angeles.About ADUscaleADUscale, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based construction intelligence company focused on the ADU market. The company builds and operates the largest proprietary construction dataset for the Los Angeles market, covering permits, inspections, contractors, and project-level economics. The full report methodology and selected findings are available at inspectpilot .ai.Media Contact:Yaroslav Korets, CEOADUscale, Inc.press@inspectpilot.aiinspectpilot.ai

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