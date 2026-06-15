RFgen Expands Secure Label Product Line with New Standalone Labeling Solution

New offering provides partners and organizations with a flexible alternative to legacy labeling while complementing RFgen’s integrated supply chain solutions.

Organizations are looking for a better approach to labeling; one that is easier to manage, more predictable to budget, and backed by a partner they can trust.” — Rob Brice, President and Co-Founder

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RFgen Software, a leading provider of mobile data collection and supply chain automation solutions, today announced the launch of Secure Label as a standalone labeling solution, expanding the Secure Label product line and creating new opportunities for partners to deliver a secure, reliable, and flexible labeling solution to organizations seeking an alternative to traditional labeling platforms.

Secure Label helps organizations simplify label design, management, and printing while avoiding the hidden fees, licensing complexity, and support challenges that often increase costs over time. With transparent pricing, flexible options, and responsive support, Secure Label enables partners to deliver value quickly while helping customers modernize labeling operations with confidence.

“Organizations are looking for a better approach to labeling; one that is easier to manage, more predictable to budget, and backed by a partner they can trust,” said Rob Brice, President and Co-Founder, RFgen. “With Secure Label, we're expanding opportunities for our partners while delivering a secure, reliable labeling solution backed by more than 40 years of supply chain expertise.”

While Secure Label capabilities have been available natively within RFgen’s supply chain platform since mid 2025, the new standalone offering extends those capabilities to organizations seeking a dedicated labeling solution and creates new opportunities for RFgen’s partner ecosystem.

For organizations looking for a fully integrated approach, RFgen continues to offer Secure Label capabilities directly within its data collection platform. By combining labeling, barcode scanning, RFID, RTLS, GPA, offline capabilities and ERP-connected workflows in a single solution, RFgen helps organizations reduce manual processes, achieve real-time data, and build operational data foundations that support emerging technologies like AI.

The standalone Secure Label solution is available immediately through RFgen and its partner network.

To learn more about Secure Label, visit: www.securelabel.com

About RFgen Software

RFgen is a leading provider of mobile data collection and supply chain automation solutions that extend ERP systems to the point of work with barcode scanning, RFID, RTLS, offline capabilities, and native labeling. Trusted by organizations worldwide, RFgen helps companies achieve accurate, real-time data collection across complex supply chain operations, empowering them to build more resilient, efficient, and competitive supply chains.

To learn more about RFgen Software, visit: www.rfgen.com

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