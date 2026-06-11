NUJ condemns intimidation and attacks against journalists covering Belfast riots

The NUJ has strongly condemned threats, intimidation, and attacks against reporters covering riots in Belfast in recent days, and has repeated calls for further action to protect journalists.

Anti-immigration riots broke out on Tuesday (9 June) across the Northern Ireland capital following a knife attack allegedly perpetrated by a Sudanese refugee. The NUJ has received several reports of journalists working on the ground facing intimidation from rioters.

There have also been cases of journalists coming under attack: in one incident a large rock was thrown through a BBC car windshield after the film crew was approached by masked men claiming they should not be filming.

These incidents come only weeks after the NUJ published findings from the Journalists’ Safety Tracker for 2024-25. It showed that journalists in the UK and Ireland are increasingly becoming the targets of shocking abuse and harassment both online and in-person, restricting their ability to do their work.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

“The NUJ strongly condemns this attack on the BBC news crew, the latest in a series of intimidatory actions directed towards journalists over the past week. On Tuesday night we received a number of reports of intimidation. “The attack on the BBC van followed a hostile and aggressive approach to the crew by masked men who claimed they should not be filming. Masked men have no right to direct or control the media. It is the function of journalists to record news - that includes covering riots, reporting on protests and on the response of the police to public order situations. “We stand in solidarity with all workers who have been intimidated as they go about their lawful activities. There is no place for fear, intimidation or harassment, whether directed at residents, communities or individual groups of workers. “We encourage all NUJ members to report intimidation of any type to the NUJ using the Journalists' Safety Tracker. We also remind journalists, editors and media organisations of the importance of working safely, of avoiding unnecessary risks, and seeking PSNI guidance where appropriate when covering public order incidents. It is vital that journalists are allowed to work safely and free from intimidation.”

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