Minister Brophy announces new visa requirements

Minister for Migration Colm Brophy has announced, with effect from Monday 15 June 2026, nationals of Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia will be required to obtain a visa before travelling to Ireland. This also applies to the holders of diplomatic and service passports. A transit visa will also be required, if intending to transit through Ireland en route to another destination.

The new visa requirement for nationals of Nicaragua, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia is part of an ongoing process to keep Ireland aligned with practices in the UK and the Schengen area. This has seen the removal of the right of appeal for certain short stay (Type C) visa refusals earlier this month, and the introduction of a visa requirement for nationals of Eswatini, Lesotho, Nauru and Trinidad and Tobago in 2025.

Transitional arrangements will be put in place, and nationals of Nicaragua, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia who have existing arrangements to travel to the State, are advised to check the Immigration Service Delivery website for further information.

Notes:

Limited Transitional Arrangements (for certain travellers only) to apply from 15 June 2026 to the 14 July 2026.

Nicaraguan, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia passport holders who have booked travel to Ireland before 15 June 2026 and will travel to Ireland before 14 July 2026 may travel provided they are in possession of the following documentation:

A valid passport; and Documentary proof from their carrier (and not a Travel Agent) showing the date of purchase of their ticket(s), their name as the passenger, the flight(s) number and date of travel.

This documentation will need to be produced where requested to do so by a carrier or an Immigration Officer. Normal immigration rules that apply to non-nationals on seeking entry to the State will apply to any person attempting to avail of the transitional arrangements.

For avoidance of doubt, please note that:

Any person who books travel to Ireland after 15 June 2026 cannot avail of the limited transitional arrangements and will need to obtain an Irish visa in advance of travel, even if travelling to Ireland before 14 July 2026.

Persons who are in possession of a valid Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card do not separately need to have an Irish visa.

ENDS…///