WSI to Implement Temporary Pause on New Ergonomic Initiative Grant Applications

Due to strong participation and demand, WSI will implement a temporary pause on new Ergonomic Initiative Grant applications beginning at 5 p.m. CDT on Thursday, June 11.

The Ergonomic Initiative Grant Program helps North Dakota employers identify workplace ergonomic risks and implement solutions that improve safety, reduce the risk of injury, and support healthier workplaces. Through the program, employers can receive funding assistance for ergonomic assessments, employee training and equipment designed to address workplace ergonomic concerns.

Interest in the program has resulted in a significant volume of applications and funding requests. WSI appreciates the strong interest employers have shown in the Ergonomic Initiative Grant Program and their commitment to workplace safety across North Dakota.

The temporary pause will allow WSI to process current applications and funding requests while evaluating future program opportunities.

Applications submitted before 5 p.m. CDT on June 11, will continue through the review process. Assessments, reports, and reimbursement requests associated with approved applications will continue to be processed as normal. Employers with eligible applications submitted before the pause will remain eligible for grant funding if approved.

New Ergonomic Initiative applications submitted after 5 p.m. CDT on June 11, will not be accepted during the temporary pause.

For information about the Ergonomic Initiative Grant Program, including eligibility requirements and program details, visit the Ergonomic Grant Program webpage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is WSI implementing a temporary pause? The Ergonomic Initiative Grant Program has experienced strong participation and demand from North Dakota employers. The temporary pause will allow WSI to process current applications and funding requests while evaluating future program opportunities.

When does the temporary pause begin? The temporary pause begins at 5 p.m. CDT on Thursday, June 11.

What happens to applications already submitted? Applications submitted before 5 p.m. CDT on June 11, will continue through the review process. Employers with eligible applications submitted before the pause will remain eligible for grant funding if approved.

Can I submit a new application after the pause begins? No. New Ergonomic Initiative applications submitted after 5 p.m. CDT on June 11, will not be accepted during the temporary pause.

Can approved assessments still be completed? Yes. Approved assessments associated with applications submitted before the pause may continue and will be processed as normal.

Can providers continue submitting reports and reimbursement requests? Yes. Providers may continue submitting reports, Individual Action Plans and reimbursement requests related to existing approved applications.

When will the program reopen? WSI is evaluating future program opportunities. A reopening date has not been determined at this time.

Where can I find updates? Future updates regarding the Ergonomic Grant Program will be posted on the WSI website.