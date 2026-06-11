Training for tomorrow’s battlefield

CAMP GRAYLING, Mich. – Nine Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, volunteered for an alternate annual training to participate in a two-week Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) program that began May 31, 2026, as the Michigan National Guard expands its UAS training initiative. The Michigan National Guard’s UAS program provides service members with no prior experience the training needed to understand regulations, develop flight proficiency, and safely operate unmanned aerial systems in support of unit missions. Once certified, operators can utilize and integrate UAS into their units. The training can also tailor instruction to specific unit capabilities, including drone-strike simulations. “The goal of this training is to expose [service members] to the challenges and opportunities provided by a piece of equipment like that,” said Maj. Brandon Shortner, executive officer, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment. “That’s making such an impact on the modern battlefield.” Students began in the classroom for an overview of regulations and systems before moving to flight simulators. Once proficient, they transitioned to field training with a level-one UAS, the smallest drone class, maneuvering through an obstacle course that replicates real-world conditions. Instructors adapt the course difficulty based on mission requirements and individual skills. “Every unit has a different mission set,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aric Petersen, UAS Training Center supervisor for the Michigan National Guard, “and every mission set will require a different platform.” The 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment is a key unit utilizing the training to develop drone-strike capabilities. After demonstrating competence on the level-one drone, the Soldiers will progress to live-fire training to learn demolitions and how to arm the platforms. On Feb. 10, 2026, the Department of War designated Camp Grayling, part of the Michigan National Guard's National All-Domain Warfighting Center, as the nation's first national range for deep uncrewed aerial systems training, resulting in an increased emphasis on UAS training and capability development across the force. “It’s an incredible honor to be part of a small group of individuals selected to do this,” said Spc. Aleksandr Blain, an infantry team leader assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment. “We are looking forward to developing these skills.” Blain was the first of the trained 126th Infantry Regiment drone pilots to execute the drone strike using the Neros Archer, June 10, 2026. Sgt. 1st Class David Burr, an infantry platoon sergeant assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, assisted Blain with the strike as the drone navigator. The navigator role is critical to ensuring unmanned aerial systems reach targets accurately and safely. The strike was completed using a two-drone “hunter-killer” team composed of a Skydio X10D and a Neros Archer drone. The Skydio X10D, an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platform, was used to cross-talk with the Archer pilots to confirm targets prior to the strike. The Archer drone is a first-person-view (FPV) system equipped with a fixed-angle camera, giving operators a real-time view from the aircraft’s perspective. The drone is flown entirely by the pilot, allowing for precise maneuverability and continued operation in contested environments where GPS may be unavailable or degraded. “The way these first-person drones are piloted is completely manual control, so they find what is called acrobatic mode, which means the pilot has full control over the drone. It doesn’t hover. It doesn’t self-level,” said Tim Williams, a first-person-view flight instructor for Neros Technologies. “You can’t press a button, and it will go somewhere; you are doing every single thing keeping it in flight.” The infantrymen noted the potential these drone capabilities hold for future combat missions. The two-week training course not only enhanced the unit's tactical performance, but also boosted morale among the small group of participants. “Being on the cusp of innovation is always fun," Blain said. "It’s uncharted territory.”