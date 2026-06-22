Hands-On Fire Safety Training Helps Munson Staff Sharpen Emergency Response Skills

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Munson Army Health Center staff put their fire safety knowledge to the test during a Fire Safety Fair June 22, where hands-on training provided an opportunity to practice the skills needed to respond quickly and safely during a fire emergency.

Hosted by Munson Safety Manager Mary Jo Torgler in partnership with the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department, the event combined face-to-face review with interactive training stations focused on fire prevention, emergency response and fire extinguisher use.

Staff reviewed the RACE and PASS fire safety procedures, standard acronyms all health center personnel are required to know.

RACE stands for Rescue, Alarm, Contain and Extinguish/Evacuate, providing a framework for responding to a fire emergency. PASS refers to Pull, Aim, Squeeze and Sweep, the four steps used when operating a fire extinguisher.

The highlight of the event was a fire extinguisher training simulator that allowed participants to practice extinguishing a simulated fire using an actual fire extinguisher. Staff were required to pull the pin, aim at the base of the fire, squeeze the handle and sweep the extinguisher from side to side until the digital flames were extinguished.

Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker set the day's record, extinguishing the simulated fire in 3.8 seconds.

"The hands-on portion was excellent training," Walker said. "It gave our staff a realistic opportunity to practice these skills and develop muscle memory that can improve response time during a real emergency."

Representatives from the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department also provided practical fire safety guidance that staff can apply at home.

Fort Leavenworth Fire Inspector Aaron Dennis discussed the different classes of fires and explained how various types of fire extinguishers are designed to address specific hazards.

"Understanding the type of fire you're dealing with is critical because not every extinguisher is designed for every situation," Dennis said.

Most home and offices use an ABC dry chemical extinguisher, which can be used on: Class A Fires (paper, wood and trash) Class B Fires (flammable liquids) Class C Fires (electrical)

For a grease fire on a stovetop, Dennis said never use water, which can cause burning grease to explode outward. He encouraged community members to consider keeping a fire blanket in their kitchens.

"These are very good to keep at home in the event of a kitchen fire," Dennis said. "You simply drape the fiberglass blanket over the flames, and it cuts off the fire's oxygen source. Unlike a lid, you don't have to put your hand directly over the flames, reducing the risk of injury. And unlike a fire extinguisher, it won't leave residue throughout your kitchen."

He added that a baking sheet can also be used to cover a pot during a cooking fire if a fire blanket is not available.

While the training focused on workplace preparedness, organizers emphasized that fire safety begins at home.

June is Fire Safety Awareness Month, and Fort Leavenworth community members are encouraged to review household fire escape plans, test smoke alarms and ensure family members know what to do in the event of a fire.

The annual Fire Safety Fair helps ensure Munson staff remain prepared to protect patients, visitors and one another while reinforcing fire prevention practices both at work and at home.