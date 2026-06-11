Jun 11, 2026

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) encourages Maine people and visitors to stay healthy and safe this summer. Whether you’re traveling, spending time outdoors, or enjoying parks, beaches, and community events, a little planning can go a long way. Summer activities can bring unique health and safety risks, but a few simple precautions can help prevent illness and injury. Take these simple steps to help make summer fun and healthy for everyone.

Prevent bites from mosquitoes and ticks. Wear long-sleeves and pants and use EPA-approved repellents.

Know the signs of heat illness and who is most at risk. When it is hot out, check on family members, friends, and neighbors who may be more vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Beat the heat. Keep cool, drink fluids, and take breaks in the shade and air conditioning. Pets need to stay cool too. Make sure they have access to clean drinking water and shade.

Protect your skin from too much sun. Wear a wide-brimmed hat, apply SPF 30 or higher sunscreen, check the UV Index before spending extended time outdoors, and wear clothing and sunglasses with built-in UV protection.

Be aware of the air quality forecast and how it may affect your health.

Keep your distance from wildlife to reduce the risk of rabies.

Practice food safety. Wash your hands, keep foods at safe temperatures, and avoid raw or undercooked meat, fish, and shellfish.

Stay safe around water. Always supervise children near water and wear a life jacket when boating, paddling, or participating in other water activities.

Help prevent the spread of illness in the water. Do not swallow water while swimming. Do not swim if you have diarrhea.

Stay up to date on your vaccinations. Vaccines help prevent diseases, like measles, that can spread during travel and at large gatherings.

Before traveling, check travel requirements and recommendations for your destination. Talk with a health care provider about vaccines, medicines, and other health considerations you may need to address before your trip. Visit the U.S. CDC Travelers’ Health website for destination-specific health information.

The Maine CDC encourages everyone to enjoy the many outdoor opportunities Maine has to offer. Plan ahead, take simple precautions, and make the most of a safe and healthy summer.

For more information about summer health and safety, visit mainepublichealth.gov.