America’s Essential Hospitals Recognizes Exemplary Member Programs

About

America’s Essential Hospitals is the leading association and champion for hospitals dedicated to high-quality care for all, including those who face social and financial barriers to care. Since 1981, America’s Essential Hospitals has advanced policies and programs that promote health and access to health care. We support our more than 400 members with advocacy, policy development, research, education, and leadership development. Communities depend on essential hospitals for care across the continuum, health care workforce training, research, public health, and other services. Supported by Essential Hospitals Institute, the association’s research and education arm, essential hospitals innovate and adapt to lead all of health care toward better outcomes and value.

https://essentialhospitals.org/