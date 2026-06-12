Ampacimon brings Mathias Garny to the helm

Ampacimon Mathias Garny - Ampacimon CEO

BELGIUM, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation scaling expert Mathias Garny leading the next phase of advanced grid technology deploymentGrid optimisation solutions pioneer Ampacimon has announced the appointment of Mathias Garny as its new Chief Executive Officer. Garny joins from Univercells Technologies, where as CEO he led the company through its acquisition by Donaldson, bringing more than a decade of experience scaling deep-tech companies into global industrial players. He is focused on leading the company towards wider international adoption of its grid-enhancing technology suite, building on its leadership in Europe, accelerating expansion in North America and growing its presence in high-growth markets across Australia, Asia and the Middle East. Building on Ampacimon’s record of geographically diverse deployments at scale, extensive client base and recent landmark contract wins, as well as the largest installed base in the sector, Garny’s plan is to add the resources and reach to move further and faster. Outlining his strategy he says: “Ampacimon has spent more than 15 years building world-class technology and deep technical expertise. My focus now is on consolidating that position and building the next phase of growth by helping utilities unlock greater value from the infrastructure they already have”.“The board’s search focused on a single question: who can take what Ampacimon has built into its next chapter of international, industrial scale? Mathias stood out. He has taken deep-tech from breakthrough to global scale before, and that is precisely the journey we are now on,” said Guus Keder, Chair of Ampacimon’s Board.Garny joins at a pivotal moment for the company as utilities worldwide face increasing pressure to expand grid capacity, integrate renewable energy resources, and modernise ageing infrastructure quickly, while avoiding major capital expenditure. Ampacimon’s grid intelligence offerings leverage detailed real-time data to improve reliability while increasing transmission capacity by up to 40%.Ampacimon’s next steps in accelerating commercial growth are pegged on strategic initiatives and a strong emphasis on forging long-term partnerships. Building on the existing momentum, Garny reveals a central element of his development strategy: “Partnerships are essential to scaling impact. Utilities need integrated production-grade solutions that fit into their existing operational environments. By collaborating across the industry, we can accelerate adoption, improve interoperability, and deliver greater value to customers.”Underpinned by advanced technology, Garny’s appointment reflects Ampacimon’s commitment to using grid intelligence as the basis of effective asset management to both unlock hidden capacity and increase reliability while reducing operational risks. On this basis, he sees significant opportunities to expand the value delivered through software, analytics, and grid visibility, saying: “We are scaling up the grid-wide deployment of our solutions, combining various optimisation strategies into a single enterprise software platform”.Reflecting this new growth phase for the company, Ampacimon is now also actively recruiting to build its in-house team across multiple disciplines to further consolidate Ampacimon’s position as the definitive grid intelligence company. “Technology alone does not create success, people do,” says Garny, adding: “As we continue to grow, we are looking for talented individuals who want to help shape the future of energy and contribute to one of the most important infrastructure transformations of our time.”With an enhanced team and under Garny’s leadership, Ampacimon aims to further solidify and expand its market-leading position, helping utilities worldwide unlock capacity, accelerate decarbonisation, and build more resilient energy systems. As he says: “Utilities are not resistant to innovation, they are responsible for operating critical infrastructure where reliability and safety are non-negotiable. Our mission is to provide the visibility and intelligence utilities need to modernise that grid faster, more efficiently, and with confidence”.To learn more about Ampacimon and its technology suite, please visit www.ampacimon.com About AmpacimonAmpacimon is a pioneer in grid optimisation technologies, specialising in Dynamic Line Rating and Partial Discharge Monitoring solutions that help utilities maximise transmission capacity while improving asset health and network reliability. With proven expertise and deployments worldwide, Ampacimon supports grid operators in unlocking hidden capacity, detecting insulation defects at an early stage, strengthening grid resilience and accelerating the integration of renewable energy.Media Contacts:AmpacimonRomuald Deckersromuald.deckers@ampacimon.com

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