Invincible VS Faces Off at Boba Bear Koreatown

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New Invincible VS experience launches at Boba Bear Koreatown with exclusive food, drinks and merch items

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 21st through September 13th, 2026, Boba Bear and Skybound Entertainment invite fans to step directly into the aftermath of an all-out superhuman showdown with the launch of the new Invincible VS Experience. This fully immersive pop-up transforms the space into a battleground caught between heroes, villains, and Viltrumites, where shattered walls, impact craters, and signs of devastating combat tell the story of a fight that feels like it happened moments ago.

Invincible VS is the first major game to bring the Invincible universe to life, drawing from the acclaimed comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The game features beloved characters, iconic locations and devastating combos in a brutal, tournament-caliber tag-team fighting experience that reflects Skybound’s commitment to putting the creator’s vision at the heart of every brand expansion.

Move through a city left reeling from the collision of unimaginable powers. Step into larger-than-life photo opportunities inspired by the series' most iconic moments. Fuel up with exclusive character-inspired food and drinks; collect limited-edition merchandise; and explore interactive exhibits celebrating the heroes, villains, and unforgettable battles that have made Invincible one of the most talked-about animated series in the world.

The Invincible VS Experience at Boba Bear invites guests to choose a side, challenge their limits, and immerse themselves in a world where every cracked wall, every impact mark, and every encounter tells the story of extraordinary power. Whether you're joining Invincible and the Coalition of Planets, pledging allegiance to the Viltrum Empire, or simply trying to survive the chaos, one thing is certain: nobody leaves unchanged.

In-Store Activations

Photo-Ops

Bus Stop -Before you even enter, encounter a ruined city bus stop and Invincible photo opportunity straight from the aftermath of a super-powered showdown.

Burger Mart- Pose beside the iconic destroyed Burger Mart sign, recreated with a photo backdrop featuring Atom Eve and Battle Beast.

Battle Arenas -Pick from three battle arenas and stand alongside Invincible, Omni-Man, and Allen the Alien.

In-Store Games (Upstairs)

Claw Machine featuring plushies from Makeship

Invincible VS Game Demo on Polycade

Invincible VS Tournament (Last week of every month)

Signature Drinks & Bites

Served in collectible Invincible VS bottles ($20 in-store)

Themed Beverage Menu

Think Mark! Think!- A bold layered blend of mango coconut white tea, blue butterfly pea tea, and mango popping boba inspired by one of the most iconic moments in Invincible.

Rex On the Beach -Inspired by the fan-favorite hero Rex Plode, this combination of strawberry, peach and lemonade delivers an exotic flavor in every cup.

Monster Girl Matcha- A tribute to Monster Girl, this jasmine milk tea topped with matcha foam balances delicate flavors with a powerful finish, much like the hero herself.

Fuel-Up Bites & Treats

Invincible Power Wrap- Fuel up with the Invincible Power Wrap—a toasted Chicken Caesar Wrap packed with grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, and bacon, wrapped in exclusive Invincible VS x Boba Bear comic-inspired paper.

Atom Eve’s Energy Açaí Bowl- Radiating Atom Eve’s signature pink energy, this dragonfruit-based açaí bowl is layered with strawberry, lychee, and coconut flakes or granola for a refreshing and colorful recharge.

Viltrumite Training Cookies (3-Pack)- Put your Viltrumite strength to the test with a trio of collectible brown sugar cookies.

And not to be missed is the limited-edition merch which includes:

Invincible VS Apron

Exclusive Invincible VS x Boba Bear Blind Boxes

Invincible VS Holographic Posters

Visit Details

Location

Boba Bear Koreatown – 414 S. Western Ave #C Los Angeles, CA 90020

Dates: From June 21st through Sept 13th, 2026

Hours: Open Daily from 11AM to 11PM

Reservations

Strongly recommended via OpenTable ($10/person, applied to the final bill). Walk-ins are accepted based on availability.

Reservation Link: bit.ly/invinciblevs

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