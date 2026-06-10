Providers Clinical Support System - Universities

Short Title: PCSS-Universities

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: TI-26-001 Posted on Grants.gov: Thursday, June 11, 2026 Application Due Date: Monday, July 06, 2026 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.490 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of this program is to fully prepare graduate-level health professional students to understand, identify, intervene, and treat patients with a substance use, misuse and substance use disorder upon becoming licensed practitioners. Eligibility Eligible applicants are domestic public and private nonprofit entities. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Grant Anticipated Total Available Funding: $600,000 Anticipated Number of Awards: 2 Anticipated Award Amount: $300,000 Length of Project: 3 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed $300,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards are contingent on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, compliance with all terms and conditions of award, and alignment with SAMHSA, HHS, and Trump Administration priorities.

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