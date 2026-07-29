HHS Secretary Kennedy Secures Pledge from Insurers, Medical Societies, and Providers to Advance National Behavioral Health Quality and Best Practices

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. today met with dozens of healthcare leaders, medical societies, providers, and behavioral health experts who have pledged to strengthen the nation’s behavioral health system by advancing best practices to improve patient care and outcomes for individuals experiencing mental health conditions and the chronic disease of addiction.

In a roundtable discussion hosted by HHS at its headquarters in Washington, the behavioral health leaders committed to advancing best practices that support:

Timely access to high-quality mental health and addiction treatment;

Evidence-based assessment, diagnosis, treatment, referral, and recovery support;

Measurement of quality, outcomes, accountability, and continuous improvement;

Patient-centered, recovery-focused care that supports long-term wellness;

Clinical expertise and individualized treatment decisions based on patient needs and the best available evidence; and

Whole-person care is delivered, including addressing chronic physical conditions such as HIV and HCV, in tandem with behavioral health treatment.

“Americans deserve a behavioral health system that delivers results,” said Secretary Kennedy. “Today, leaders across the health care system are stepping up to improve quality, expand access to evidence-based care, strengthen accountability, and help more people achieve lasting recovery. This pledge is about raising the standard of care and ensuring every patient can heal and thrive.”

“President Trump has made it clear that Americans expect a recovery system that works for everyone and treats addiction with the same standard of care as other lifelong, chronic, relapsing diseases, like cancer and diabetes,” said White House Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery and Co-Chair of the Great American Recovery Kathryn Burgum. “Today’s commitments from hundreds of leaders across healthcare, medical systems, and behavioral health puts that mandate into practice, and paves the path for a system that leaves no American behind. The Great American Recovery is a whole-of-government approach to building a true recovery system for America, not another fragmented response or temporary solution, and this is just the beginning.”

“Strengthening our behavioral health system is a key part of the MAHA movement, which promotes healthy lifestyles through prevention-first, outcome-focused, whole-person care,” said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. “By committing to these principles, the healthcare leaders who signed today’s pledge have taken a significant step toward tackling the twin crises of addiction and mental illness that inflict untold suffering on millions of Americans and their families.”

"SAMHSA is proud to join healthcare leaders in advancing a shared vision for a stronger behavioral health system built on evidence, quality, and recovery,” said Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher D. Carroll. “Working together across the public and private sectors, we can expand access to effective services and help more people achieve long-term health and wellness.”

Today's event supports President Trump’s Great American Recovery, which is co-chaired by Secretary Kennedy and White House Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery Kathryn Burgum, and aligns with the President’s Executive Order on Ending Crime and Disorder on America's Streets.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.