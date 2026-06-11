UNMIRI Opens Its Precision Oncology API Platform to Design Partners

UNMIRI's four API surfaces (NGS interpretation, genomics-aware CDS, trial matching, prior authorization) resolve variant identity in a knowledge graph and cite public sources.

Cross-vendor NGS interpretation, genomics-aware decision support, trial matching, and prior authorization, with every output traceable to a public source

Clinicians already have the genomic data. What they do not have is a layer they can trust across every vendor, where they can click straight through to the evidence behind any answer” — Nida Uddin, co-founder and CEO, UNMIRI

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNMIRI LLC today announced that its precision oncology software platform is available to design partners and developers. The platform is a set of APIs that turn next-generation sequencing reports from any major lab into normalized, citation-grounded clinical data. It is built and deployed, and access is open now through synthetic-data sandboxes. UNMIRI is pre-revenue and pre-pilot by design at this stage.

Oncology genomics is a vendor-by-vendor patchwork. A single hospital may receive reports from Foundation Medicine, Tempus, Caris, Guardant, Natera, and others, each in its own format, and the software that reads them is usually tied to one sequencing vendor or built on retrieval methods that can return confident wrong answers. The difference matters in the clinic. An EGFR L858R mutation and an EGFR T790M mutation sit in the same gene but call for different drugs.

UNMIRI parses reports from nine or more vendors into one FHIR R4 Genomics representation, mCODE-compatible for registry and EHR pipelines, with HGVS-normalized variants, biomarkers such as TMB, MSI, HRD, and PD-L1, and companion-diagnostic flags. On the same data plane, a genomics-aware decision support API returns drug-variant pharmacogenomics, variant-specific therapy options graded by the public AMP/ASCO/CAP 2017 tiers, hereditary-cancer triggers, and trial matches. Two newer surfaces extend the platform: a variant-grounded trial-matching API for the companies that match patients to studies, and a prior-authorization decision engine that grounds coverage decisions in FDA labels and the Medicare local coverage determinations it indexes.

The architecture is the point. UNMIRI resolves variant identity through a typed Neo4j knowledge graph, matched on standardized identifiers exactly, before any retrieval or decision step. Final clinical output is rendered by deterministic templates, not by language models, which are scoped to extraction edge cases and never see patient data in prompts. Every recommendation traces back to a public, citable source: CIViC, ClinVar, ClinicalTrials.gov, openFDA, and CPIC.

"Clinicians already have the genomic data. What they do not have is a layer they can trust across every vendor, where they can click straight through to the evidence behind any answer," said Nida Uddin, co-founder and CEO of UNMIRI. "We built for verifiability first."

"Most of the hard work happens before you ever get to the answer," said Umair Khan, co-founder and CTO. "If you do not resolve which variant you are actually looking at, everything after it can be confidently wrong. So we treat identity as something to resolve exactly, not approximate."

The platform runs on HIPAA-ready AWS infrastructure under an active business associate agreement, with patient data processed in memory and not retained. The decision support API is designed to meet the FDA Non-Device Clinical Decision Support criteria under the 21st Century Cures Act (21 U.S.C. 360j(o)(1)(E)): structured inputs, options rather than directives, and a full cited basis a clinician can review independently.

UNMIRI was founded in 2023 after a family caregiving experience exposed how fragmented oncology reporting had become. The two-person team is onboarding design partners now at https://unmiri.com.

About UNMIRI

UNMIRI LLC builds precision oncology infrastructure that healthcare software companies, biotech medical affairs teams, and clinicians can verify. Its cross-vendor APIs normalize next-generation sequencing reports into citation-grounded clinical data using a knowledge-graph architecture and deterministic output. Founded in 2023 and based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, UNMIRI is led by CEO Nida Uddin and CTO Umair Khan. Learn more at https://unmiri.com.

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