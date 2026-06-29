UNMIRI Opens a Free Cross-Vendor NGS Report Tool to Pathologists in Beta

UNMIRI's pathologist tool unifies an NGS report from any lab into one AMP/ASCO/CAP-tiered, citation-backed read. Free closed beta for pathologists, fellows, and genetic counselors.

Upload a next-generation sequencing report from any lab and get one unified, AMP/ASCO/CAP-tiered, citation-backed read. Free for clinical use

We built the second read we wanted for ourselves: one layout, every claim cited, and no paywall waiting at the bottom. It is free for clinical use, and we do not sell user data to pharma” — Umair Khan, co-founder and CTO, UNMIRI

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNMIRI LLC has opened a free tool that turns a next-generation sequencing report from any lab into one consistent, citation-backed summary. It is live now in a closed beta for practicing pathologists, oncology fellows, and genetic counselors who read these reports several days a week.

A clinician working a complex case often opens reports from several labs in a single sitting. Foundation Medicine, Tempus, Caris, Guardant, and others each run their own layout, label biomarkers their own way, and put the actionable variants somewhere different on the page. The genomics overlaps. EGFR L858R is EGFR L858R wherever it appears. What changes is the formatting, and the formatting is where the time goes.

The tool removes that step. A user uploads the PDF and gets back a summary in the same structure every time: variants normalized to HGVS notation, biomarkers such as TMB, MSI, and PD-L1 in a consistent format, therapy options graded against the AMP/ASCO/CAP 2017 evidence tiers with FDA approval status, companion-diagnostic and drug-class flags drawn from FDA labels, pharmacogenomics guidance from CPIC where it changes dosing, and matching trials from ClinicalTrials.gov. Every claim links back to its source: the public knowledge base entry, the FDA label, or the registry record. Reports are parsed by name for Foundation Medicine, Tempus, Caris, Guardant, ARUP, LabCorp, and Natera, with a generic parser for any other lab and an optical-character-recognition fallback for scanned or image-only files.

The tool is built to be honest about what it does not know. When a variant has no match in the knowledge base, it says so rather than guessing. Extraction is deterministic, vendor parsers and cloud OCR rather than a language model reading the report, so a finding is never hallucinated. When a citation is not available, none is invented. And when a report carries no DNA variants by design, a gene-expression score or a prenatal screen, or a file is unreadable, the tool says that plainly instead of inventing an interpretation.

"The hard part of reading three vendor reports for one patient was never the genomics, it was the formatting," said Umair Khan, co-founder and CTO of UNMIRI. "We built the second read we wanted for ourselves: one layout, every claim cited, and no paywall waiting at the bottom. It is free for clinical use, and we do not sell user data to pharma."

The tool runs on the same engine as UNMIRI's clinical APIs, but the output is rendered for a clinician to read rather than for software to ingest. It is a decision-support aid, not a CAP/CLIA-validated diagnostic, and clinicians keep decision authority over their cases.

Access is granted after a short role check, usually within five business days. Clinicians can request access at unmiri.com and see a full worked example of the output before signing up.

About UNMIRI

UNMIRI LLC builds precision oncology infrastructure that healthcare software companies, biotech medical affairs teams, and clinicians can verify. Its cross-vendor APIs normalize next-generation sequencing reports into citation-grounded clinical data using a knowledge-graph architecture and deterministic output. Founded in 2023 and based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, UNMIRI is led by CEO Nida Uddin and CTO Umair Khan. Learn more at https://unmiri.com.

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