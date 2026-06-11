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June 2026 NDCA E-news

Huge outdoor colorful mural of the Castleton, ND zip code of 58012 with 10 children standing in front of it

"58012" mural painted by local artist Lauren Starling, commissioned by Casselton Public Art Task Force, and partially supported by an NDCA Special Projects grant; summer 2025

NDCA's Monthly E-News includes statewide and national news, time-sensitive opportunities, and upcoming events. This June 2026 edition offers highlights from NDCA’s Spring Board meeting/reception in Williston; announces FY27 grant approvals & new statewide awards, including the 2026–27 Governor’s Band & Choir; features a mural story; provides updates to the newly created Murals Across ND program, and much more!!

June 2026 NDCA E-news

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June 2026 NDCA E-news

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