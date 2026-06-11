"58012" mural painted by local artist Lauren Starling, commissioned by Casselton Public Art Task Force, and partially supported by an NDCA Special Projects grant; summer 2025 NDCA's Monthly E-News includes statewide and national news, time-sensitive opportunities, and upcoming events. This June 2026 edition offers highlights from NDCA’s Spring Board meeting/reception in Williston; announces FY27 grant approvals & new statewide awards, including the 2026–27 Governor’s Band & Choir; features a mural story; provides updates to the newly created Murals Across ND program, and much more!! June 2026 NDCA E-news

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