ProCamps set to start

By DeCA Corporate Communications Staff

Social media-friendly version: Children in six military communities will get the opportunity to attend a free football ProCamps event courtesy of a Procter & Gamble (P&G) promotion, available near select commissaries and exchanges. Read the rest of the story on the DeCA website and download the article and graphic on DVIDS.

FORT LEE, Va. — Children in six military communities will get the opportunity to attend a free ProCamps event courtesy of a Procter & Gamble (P&G) promotion, available near select commissaries and exchanges.

The two-day camps, led by NFL football players, are open to the children (ages 6-14) of active-duty military, reservists, retirees and Department of War (DoW) civilian employees.

Camp locations, dates and participating athletes: · Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California (June 17-18), Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams. Location: 11 Area Football Field. · Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, (June 25-26), Eli Heidenreich, Pittsburgh Steelers. Location: NAS Oceana Track & Field. · Fort Lee, Virginia, (June 29-30), Odafe Oweh, Washington Commanders. Location: Field by the Strength Performance Center (off Adams Avenue). · Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, (July 6-7), Taylen Green, Cleveland Browns. Location: Wart Pavilion. · Fort Hood, Texas, (July 11-12), Woody Marks, Houston Texans. Location: Phantom Warrior Stadium. · MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, (July 25-26), A’Shawn Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Location: North Track Field.

The six installations qualified for a camp based on purchases and displays of P&G products in their local commissaries and exchanges during March and April. The camps are designed to accommodate up to 150 children.

Campers will learn football fundamentals, participate in games and competitions, receive coaching from an NFL player, and compete for a chance to win signed merchandise and more P&G product samples through “Camper of the Day” awards.

Those interested in the upcoming camps should visit their local commissary, exchange or contact the local youth sports office for details. This year, autograph sessions with the host athletes will ONLY be after day one of camp for the first 150 people in line at camp locations.

Overseas ProCamps events have already occurred. Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, hosted a camp Feb. 21-23 with Byron Young of the Los Angeles Rams, and Ramstein Air Base High School hosted a second event March 7-8 with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Devin Lloyd.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.