Soldiers and Community Mark Army’s 251st Birthday with Run and Heritage Festival

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The 16th Sustainment Brigade hosted an Army Heritage celebration June 11 in honor of the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday, bringing together Soldiers, families, community leaders, and German partners from the Bundeswehr’s Artillerielehrbataillon 345.

“This legacy is not merely in individual moments and history books — it lives in each one of us,” said Col. Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, as he addressed formations assembled on Minick Field in the early morning hours.

Richardson emphasized the importance of readiness and the rapidly changing security environment. “As we run today, remember we’re serving in Europe during a consequential moment in history. This environment is changing quickly, and our nation expects us to be ready,” he said.

Following opening remarks and honors, formations from the 16th SB, 44th Expeditionary Signal Brigade, 421st Medical Battalion, DENTAC, and German allies stepped off Minick Field for a three‑mile esprit de corps run reminiscent of Baumholder’s “Home of Champions” era two decades ago.

Along the route, noncommissioned officers called cadence to keep Soldiers synchronized. Families lined the traffic circle with posters and cowbells, cheering as a “sea of Soldiers” appeared down the roadway. The Baumholder Fire Department supported the event with a static display featuring an arch of U.S., Army, and German flags.

Soldiers echoed traditional running cadences, including the familiar line, “Who’s that coming over the hill… rolling like a wagon wheel,” reinforcing unit pride and cohesion. At the finish line, Richardson and Command Sgt. Maj. Ingram presented brigade coins of excellence to Soldiers nominated by unit leaders.

The celebration continued at Baumholder’s Hall of Champions gymnasium, where a heritage festival showcased cultural displays, food samples, and community resources. Organizational booths included 720th Explosive Ordnance Disposal, which allowed guests to operate robotic systems, and 5th Quartermaster Company riggers, who demonstrated parachute equipment. A highlight for many was the 16th Sustainment Brigade’s sUAS Knight’s Watch display, showcasing the brigade’s modernization and unmanned aerial capabilities.

Outside the gym, a dunk tank drew crowds while helping raise funds for an upcoming 16th SB military event. Local food trucks and Army field feeding specialists from the 55th Quartermaster Company served meals, demonstrating the Army’s mobile feeding platforms.

Two Americans residing in Germany contributed a World War II historical display featuring original artifacts. Additional military vehicles and equipment were staged by unit subject matter experts, offering families and Soldiers hands‑on opportunities to learn about warfighting sustainment capabilities. Many of these displays will also appear at the German American Friendship and Freedom Festival, scheduled for July 3–5 at the Baumholder Army Airfield.

“As we prepare to cut the cake, we’re reminded that passing the first slice from the most seasoned Soldier to the youngest symbolizes the transfer of knowledge, experience and responsibility from one generation to the next,” Richardson said. “It’s a reminder that while times and technology change, our values, purpose, and commitment to our nation endure.”

The ceremony brought together the brigade’s oldest and youngest Soldiers, joined by Richardson, Ingram, and Baumholder District Mayor Alefalsser, who cut the Army birthday cake with a sword symbolizing the brigade’s Knight heritage.