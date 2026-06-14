Mother-Daughter Team Serves Together in Saipan Recovery Mission

Amid the storm-ravaged streets of Saipan, where rooftops still bear the scars of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, two women move with purpose and pride. Christina Etzrodt, and her daughter, Clara Baber, aren’t just colleagues - they’re a mother-daughter team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District. United by service, they stand side by side to help families rebuild their homes and their lives. For them, this deployment is more than a mission; it’s a shared journey that strengthens both their bond to their family and their commitment to the community.

Working alongside her daughter in Saipan has made the deployment especially meaningful for Etzrodt.

"Working with my daughter here has been a great opportunity," Etzrodt said. "As a quality assurance inspector on the temporary roofing mission, I get to experience the culture and make personal connections with survivors. Knowing we're helping people living in difficult conditions after the storm makes all of this worthwhile."

Etzrodt said sharing the mission with her daughter has been one of the highlights of her career.

"I've worked on other disaster missions, but getting to experience this together is special," she said. "It's rewarding to see the next generation behind me, serving others and making the same kind of impact."

Baber, a database specialist also from the Omaha District, said serving alongside her mother has made the deployment even more memorable.

"Not many people get to spend Mother's Day in Saipan with their mom while helping people recover from a disaster," Baber said. "She's been a great mentor, and I'm very lucky to have this experience with her."

Baber, who has been with the Corps for nine years, said deployments have allowed her to expand her technical expertise, develop leadership skills and serve communities across the country.

"The best part about working for USACE has been the opportunities to grow and help people," she said. "Every deployment gives you a chance to be part of something bigger than yourself."

Both said their interactions with homeowners have been the most rewarding part of the mission.

"When we tell families they qualify for the program, the emotions are overwhelming," Etzrodt said. "There are tears, hugs and gratitude. It reminds you why we're here."

"The people of Saipan have been incredibly welcoming," Baber added. "Even when they're the ones affected, they're thanking us for being here. Every interaction has been meaningful."

The pair previously deployed together prior and said serving side by side has strengthened both their professional and personal bond.

"I'm very proud of her and the career she's built," Etzrodt said, beaming about her daughter’s success. "Seeing her grow into a leader and help others has been incredible."

For Baber, the feeling is mutual.

"Being here together has been wonderful," she said. "We're close at home, but sharing an experience like this makes it even more special."

As the sun sets over the island, the Etzrodt-Baber Omaha District team reflects on the faces they’ve helped and the stories they’ve touched. Every hug exchanged, and every roof secured is a reminder of why they serve and why serving together makes the work even more meaningful.

In the quiet moments after long days of work, Etzodt and Baber know this deployment has done more than restore roofs; it has woven their bond tighter, leaving a legacy of service, courage, and family that will outlast any storm.