DCSA Announces 2026 Virtual Security Conference

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) will host the 2026 Virtual DCSA Security Conference from Sept. 14-18.

The annual event serves as one of the premier security forums for government and industry security professionals to address emerging threats, navigate policy updates and share best practices for safeguarding the nation's critical assets and sensitive information.

This year’s conference marks a major milestone as a consolidated initiative bringing together stakeholders from across the security spectrum. For the first time, the event unifies the Department of War and industry partners through a cohesive conference experience, fostering collaboration and a shared commitment to protecting the nation’s competitive advantage and technological edge.

By using a virtual platform, DCSA aims to maximize participation among Facility Security Officers, government security managers and intelligence community partners stationed globally.

Security professionals, leaders, and practitioners are invited to attend this week of integrated training, briefings, and comprehensive sessions covering mission-critical topics such as industrial security, counterintelligence, insider threat mitigation, personnel vetting, and more.

The Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE) will launch the registration portal and release the full agenda later this summer. For more information and future updates, visit CDSE News.