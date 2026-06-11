Ronald Barnes Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Ronald Barnes, Superintendent at Paulding Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Center (RSAT), to Warden at Rutledge State Prison (SP) effective June 16, 2026. As Warden, Barnes will be responsible for overseeing staff members and approximately 589 male offenders.

"Ronald has proven himself to be an effective and dedicated leader throughout his 29-year career with the GDC," said Commissioner Oliver. " We are confident that he will continue to uphold the GDC mission as he takes on his new role as Warden at Rutledge SP."

Barnes began his career with the GDC in 1997 as a Correctional Officer (CO) at Hays State Prison (SP). During his tenure with the agency, he was promoted to TACT Squad Commander, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Unit Manager. In 2020, he was promoted to Deputy Warden of Security at Hays SP, and in 2023, he was promoted to Superintendent at Paulding RSAT, where he currently serves.

Barnes received the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College Professional Management Certificate focused on Criminal Justice and Corrections from Columbus State University. His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Sergeant’s Academy, POST Instructor Training, Deputy Warden of Security Academy, and Warden’s Pre-Command.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 50,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.