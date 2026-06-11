Ryan Beland Reassigned

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the reassignment of Ryan Beland, Warden at Rutledge State Prison (SP), to Warden at Johnson SP, effective June 16, 2026. As Warden, Beland will be responsible for overseeing staff members and approximately 1,546 male offenders.

"Ryan has worked his way up through the ranks, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities along the way," said Commissioner Oliver. "We are confident that his experience and professionalism will serve him well while he continues to uphold the GDC mission as Warden at Johnson SP.”

Beland began his career with the Department in 2011 as a Correctional Officer at Charles D. Hudson Transitional Center, and in 2013 he was promoted to Counselor. In 2017, he was promoted to Senior Counselor at Metro Reentry Facility, and in 2020, to Assistant Superintendent at Atlanta Transitional Center. In 2022, he was promoted to Superintendent at Helms Facility, and in 2024, he was promoted to Special Assistant to the Warden at Rutledge SP. In 2025, he was promoted to Warden at Rutledge SP, where he currently serves.

Beland has earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University. His departmental training includes Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Counselor Training, Basic Mental Health Training, Crisis Intervention Team Training, Effective Communication Training, Supervision I, II, and III, Management I, II, and III, Assistant Superintendent Training, and Warden's Pre-Command Training.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 50,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.