Traci Seemore Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Traci Seemore, Unit Manager at the Special Management Unit, to Assistant Superintendent at Metro Transitional Center (TC) effective June 16, 2026. As Assistant Superintendent, Seemore will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with the daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising female detainees.

"Traci has been a dedicated team member and exceptional leader during her tenure with the agency," said Commissioner Oliver." We look forward to seeing her excel as she takes the next step in her correctional career at Metro TC."

After serving a twenty-year civilian career with the Department of the Navy, Seemore began her career with the Georgia Department of Corrections in 2016 as a Correctional Officer at Clayton TC. In 2018, she transferred to the Metro Reentry Facility as a Correctional Officer II, where she also served on the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison Tactical Squad. Later in 2018, she was promoted to Sergeant of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT), and in 2020, she was promoted to Recruitment Lieutenant. In 2022, she transferred to the Office of Professional Development as a Public Safety Training Lieutenant. In 2023, she was promoted to Public Safety Training Captain, and in 2025 she transferred to the Special Management Unit as Unit Manager, where he currently serves.

Seemore's departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, POST Instructor Training, Special Operations Training, Sergeant's Academy, Supervision I, II, and III, Management I, II, and III, and Lieutenant's Academy.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.