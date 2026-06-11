Robert Lewandowski joins CHERY as Global Brand Ambassador

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CHERY announces Robert Lewandowski as new Global Brand Ambassador, marking the start of a new partnership with one of world football’s most recognisable figures

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHERY has announced Robert Lewandowski as its new Global Brand Ambassador, marking the start of a new international partnership with one of world football’s most recognisable figures.

The announcement was made at CHERY’s European Operations Centre in Barcelona, where Lewandowski joined Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International and CEO of the EU Region, for a signing ceremony. The event also included an exchange of commemorative gifts and the handover of a TIGGO 9 CSH, formally beginning the collaboration.

Widely regarded as one of the leading footballers of his generation, Lewandowski is known for his consistency, professionalism and positive public profile. His long-standing focus on family, responsibility and commitment reflects CHERY’s global “For Family” brand positioning.

For CHERY, “For Family” is more than a campaign line. It underpins the brand’s approach to vehicle development, with a focus on the areas that matter most to family customers: space, safety and technology. Through this, CHERY aims to deliver vehicles that offer greater practicality, enhanced protection and smarter mobility for everyday life.

The partnership with Lewandowski will support CHERY’s continued global growth as the brand strengthens its presence in international markets. Looking ahead, CHERY will continue to focus on technology, product quality and long-term development as it creates safer, more enjoyable mobility experiences for customers around the world.

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