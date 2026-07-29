CHERY NAMED LEADING CHINESE AUTOMOTIVE BRAND IN LATEST KANTAR ‘BRANDZ’ RANKING

Chery UK's Flagship Model - The TIGGO 9 CSH Chery TIGGO 9 CSH Chery UK's Go Like Mo Campaign with Sir Mo Farah CBE

Chery has been named the top-ranked Chinese automotive brand in the 2026 Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders report

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kantar, the world's leading provider of brand data insights and strategic consulting, has named Chery as the top-ranked Chinese automotive brand for the ninth consecutive year, claiming 11th place overall.

At the accompanying Kantar BrandZ Launch & Globalisation Summit, Zhang Guibing, Executive Vice President of Chery Auto and President of Chery International, joined Wang Xing, CEO of Kantar Greater China and Global Chair of BrandZ, to explain Chery’s successful global expansion strategy, including in the UK.

Zhang described how Chinese manufacturers have entered a new era, in which competitiveness is no longer defined by price and product alone, but by the depth of customer trust a brand can build in each individual markets. Chery's guiding philosophy is to become a genuine local stakeholder rather than simply a vehicle exporter, built on localisation of talent, long-term investment, and mutually beneficial and genuinely meaningful partnerships.

This localisation strategy is reflected in Chery UK's growing roster of partnerships: Official Automotive Partner of AFC Bournemouth, and Principal Partner and Official Car Partner of Soccer Aid for UNICEF. The brand's campaigns are also fronted by recognised British talent, including Sir Mo Farah CBE, and Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy.

Since launching into the UK in August 2025, Chery UK has become one of the UK's fastest-growing automotive brands. In June 2026 it registered almost 4,000 cars in that single one-month period.

Chery UK's retailer network has expanded rapidly, with more than 80 sites now open across the country and further growth planned to take the network to 100 by autumn.

That growth has been spearheaded the popularity of the TIGGO SUV range and the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) powertrain offered in each model, which gives drivers the smoothness and performance of electric-only running for most day-to-day journeys, combined with the convenience and long range of an efficient petrol engine when needed. The award-winning TIGGO models are backed by a seven-year vehicle warranty and an eight-year battery warranty.

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About Chery International and CHERY TIGGO

Chery TIGGO is a CHERY model line synonymous with practicality, intelligence and global progress – a family of vehicles shaped by innovation and designed for the real world. Built on years of engineering excellence, the Chery TIGGO family of vehicles combine contemporary design with class-leading space, performance, and value, appealing to a broad range of customers across generations. The name Chery TIGGO reflects a spirit of togetherness and momentum – a global SUV line that has earned the trust of over 3 million drivers in more than 80 countries. Each model is developed with a focus on comfort, safety and smart technology, making advanced features accessible to everyday families and urban explorers alike.

As part of Chery Holding Group, which entered the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list in 385th position with revenues of $39.1 billion, and in 2025 rose to 233rd position with a revenue of $59.7 billion, Chery UK benefits from world-class R&D, global manufacturing standards and a robust supply chain. With a reputation built over two decades, Chery is now entering a bold new phase of international growth, bringing intelligent, stylish and capable SUVs to drivers around the world – including the UK. Together with OMODA and JAECOO, Chery UK is part of one of the fastest-growing global automotive alliances, committed to sustainable mobility, advanced design, and future-ready technology.

CHERY UK PR contact details

Jack Constantine

jack.constantine@cherycar.co.uk

+44 (0) 7469 915123



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