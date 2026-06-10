Back to Business Program expands with increase to grant amounts

We designed the Back to Business Program to help small business owners recover from unexpected costs to repair and prevent vandalism and property damage. To meet the needs of businesses, we expanded the program to increase the grant amounts business owners can receive. Applications are open through December 2026, or until funds run out.

Changes to the program include:

Storefront Repair Fund. We now offer grants of up to $5,000 per incident , up to three incidents per year to reimburse business owners for the cost of fixing damages from vandalism or other property damage.

We now offer grants of up to , up to three incidents per year to reimburse business owners for the cost of fixing damages from vandalism or other property damage. Storefront Security Fund. A one-time grant now offers up to $10,000 to reimburse the costs of improving security measures to prevent future storefront damage.

We made the decision to increase the amount of the grants from data collected during the last year of Back to Business. With these increases, we will be able to cover 100% of the costs for more than 90% of eligible businesses.

The Storefront Repair Fund is designed to ease the financial strain business owners face when dealing with property damage. We increased the grants from reimbursing up to $3,000 to now reimburse up to $5,000 to cover the cost of repairs and business owners can apply for up to three grants in a calendar year. Damages must have happened on or after July 1, 2024.

These grants can help pay for fixing items such doors, locks, fences, gates, signs, and windows. They don’t cover the loss of stolen goods or graffiti. Learn more about eligibility requirements and apply for the Storefront Repair Fund.

The Storefront Security Fund previous provided a one-time reimbursement of up to $6,000 to help pay for preventative security improvements. We are now offering a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to cover the cost of those security improvements.

Business owners must first complete a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) security assessment with a certified expert before they apply. A CPTED assessment identifies plans and resources to help enhance safety and security while lowering crime risk. Reimbursement is only available for security measures purchased after completing the CPTED security assessment. Learn more about the Storefront Security Fund, eligible security measures, and how to schedule a security assessment.

If you previously applied for either grant at the lower threshold, our Back to Business team will be reaching out by Thursday, September 10, 2026. Only applications who provided expense documentation with a total sum equaling more than $3,000 per incident for the Storefront Repair Fun or more than $6,000 for the Storefront Security Fund are eligible to receive a supplemental reimbursement grant.

To date, 325 businesses received grants through the Back to Business Program since 2025. We issued 370 Storefront Repair grants and 67 Storefront Security Fund grants, totaling just over $1M in grants to support small businesses.

In addition to grants for individual businesses, we’re making Neighborhood Business District Investments. Working in partnership with Business Improvement Areas and neighborhood organizations, we’re funding CPTED projects that improve public safety and make neighborhoods more welcoming across Seattle. Our goal is to support community-led solutions that address local challenges.