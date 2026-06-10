Detectives Investigating Fatal Collision in Central District   

Detectives are investigating a fatality collision in the Central District neighborhood.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a car and dump truck in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive 63-year-old male driver inside a sedan. Seattle police provided lifesaving measures until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, medics pronounced the man deceased at the scene. The 25-year-old driver of the dump truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Detectives determined the 63-year-old man was driving northbound and crossed into oncoming southbound traffic and collided with the truck.

The truck driver was evaluated at the scene, and no signs of impairment were found.

Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) responded and processed the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact TCIS at 206-684-8923.

Incident Number: 2026-165300/East Precinct/G2