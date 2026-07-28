Mayor Wilson Announces Kelli Larsen as Director of Seattle Office of Housing

Today, Mayor Katie B. Wilson announced her appointment of Kelli Larsen as the next director of the Seattle Office of Housing.

Mayor Wilson led an intentional and intensive selection process for this role, searching for someone who could lead her housing agenda. Engaging with key affordable housing partners and community organizations, a clear candidate rose to the top.

“Housing is a critical issue in our city. Kelli Larsen brings exactly the kind of thoughtful, values-based, and decisive leadership we need to make my housing agenda a reality,” said Mayor Wilson. “I’m excited to work with Kelli to create the housing Seattle needs so that more people can move inside and all residents can thrive.”

Larsen will begin the role on Wednesday, July 29.

“It is a privilege to accept this appointment from Mayor Wilson,” said Acting Director Larsen. “I believe housing is the solution to homelessness, and I will continue supporting our teams and partners to protect existing investments while building new permanently affordable housing for our neighbors who need it most. I am honored to work alongside dedicated colleagues, providers, and residents who strive to make our vision a reality: a city where everyone lives in a healthy and affordable home.”

Larsen brings nearly 20 years of experience within the affordable housing sector and has held a senior role within the Seattle Office of Housing over the last five years as their Policy and Planning Director. She led the reauthorization of the Seattle Housing Levy—one of the largest of its kind in the nation, created new fundings programs for permanent supportive housing and affordable housing with JumpStart, and led other efforts in the City, including Multifamily Tax Exemption reauthorization, housing operator stability, and responding to federal funding threats. “I want to thank Interim Director Andréa Akita for taking the helm during this time of transition,” said Mayor Wilson. “She ensured that the Office of Housing’s important work had continuity and support and I am grateful for her partnership during this time of transition.”

Colleen Echohawk, Chief Executive Officer, Community Roots Housing

“I am thrilled to see Kelli Larsen appointed as Director of the Seattle Office of Housing. I have known Kelli for more than a decade and have long admired her steady leadership, innovative approach, and deep commitment to serving our community. Kelli understands that safe, affordable housing is foundational to opportunity and well-being. As we continue to navigate uncharted waters and deep-seated challenges in this work, I can’t imagine a better leader to help housing developers and the City meet the moment together. I look forward to partnering with Kelli and Mayor Wilson to advance bold solutions that expand access to affordable housing and ensure every Seattle resident has a place to call home.”

Daniel Malone, Executive Director, DESC

“Kelli Larsen is the ideal choice to be the Director of the Office of Housing. For more than 15 years, she has demonstrated deep commitment to creating, improving, and preserving affordable housing in this community. Her understanding of the range of issues at the systems level and at the operational level makes her effective at interacting with diverse stakeholders. Most importantly, she is guided by exactly what we need in a public servant responsible for housing: commitment to the community, our most vulnerable members, and the people who do the hard work to carry it all out.”

Derrick Belgarde (Siletz & Chippewa-Cree), Chief Executive Officer, Chief Seattle Club

“Kelli brings a deep commitment to equity, justice, and the people at the center of this work. At Chief Seattle Club, we see every day how housing changes lives, and we know lasting solutions require leaders who see the humanity in every person and remain committed to those most impacted by housing instability and homelessness. Kelli is grounded, compassionate, and exactly the kind of leader this moment calls for.”

Susan Boyd, Chief Executive Officer, Bellwether Housing

“Kelli is what this role needs now. She has high integrity, is a great listener and thinker, and understands the complexities of local government. She is deeply familiar with the challenges of developing and operating affordable housing in today’s environment. And she will put the needs of the diverse community of people we serve first.”

Joel Ing, Principal, Edge Developers

“We are thrilled with the selection of Kelli Larsen as the new Office of Housing Director. Her involvement in the development of important housing policies, including managing the Seattle Housing Levy and Oversight Committee, has ensured reporting on progress and outcomes is transparent and readily accessible to the public. With an approachable demeanor, Kelli has built strong and trusting relationships with staff and within the affordable housing community, which will translate to success in her new role. This appointment makes sure that critical housing initiatives in the city get the care and dedication they deserve.”

Jon Scholes, President and CEO, Downtown Seattle Association

“Kelli Larsen brings a deep understanding of Seattle’s housing ecosystem, shaped by experience across local government, affordable housing development and human services roles. That perspective includes insight into the full continuum of housing options Seattle needs—from permanent supportive housing to workforce and family housing that will help make our city more accessible. Seattle voters have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to addressing our housing challenges, and the city is now receiving record levels of revenue. Seattle can benefit from an Office of Housing that can move boldly and swiftly to get those abundant resources out the door and make an impact more expeditiously. Kelli’s experience, collaborative leadership, and focus on execution positions her well to ensure those resources translate into more housing, stronger neighborhoods and better outcomes for the people of Seattle.”

Billy Hetherington, Political Director, LiUNA Local 242

“On behalf of labor, I want to thank Mayor Wilson and the City for including us in this process and ensuring that working people had a seat at the table. That collaboration is essential to building policies that serve both our communities and our workforce. I also want to congratulate Kelli on this appointment. We look forward to working closely with the Office of Housing to maximize apprenticeship opportunities, reduce wage theft, and create good-paying jobs for Seattle residents. Together, we can continue building the affordable housing our city so desperately needs while ensuring it is built by a skilled, well-trained workforce under fair labor standards. Labor is committed to being a strong partner in making that vision a reality.”