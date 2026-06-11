Southwest Solutions Group Highlights Vertical Lift Module Solutions for Space-Saving Automated Storage

Kardex Remstar Vertical Lift Module storage system available through StoreMoreStore and Southwest Solutions Group.

SSG showcases VLM and VCM systems through StoreMoreStore to help facilities save floor space, improve access, and streamline inventory workflows.

Organizations are being asked to do more with the same square footage.” — Craig Crock, President of Southwest Solutions Group

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southwest Solutions Group is highlighting Vertical Lift Module solutions for organizations looking to store more inventory, improve picking accuracy, and make better use of existing facility space.

Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) are automated high-density storage systems that use vertical space to store trays of parts, tools, supplies, and other inventory. Instead of requiring employees to walk long aisles, search through static shelving, climb ladders, or move manually between storage areas, a VLM brings the requested item directly to an ergonomic access point.

For warehouses, manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, distribution centers, parts departments, cleanrooms, and industrial storage areas, this goods-to-person workflow can help reduce wasted motion, improve inventory visibility, support safer access, and increase storage capacity without requiring a building expansion.

"Organizations are being asked to do more with the same square footage," said Craig Crock, President of Southwest Solutions Group. "They need to handle more SKUs, improve order accuracy, speed up picking, and keep employees working safely. Vertical Lift Modules help solve that challenge by using the vertical space companies already have and bringing inventory directly to the operator."

Southwest Solutions Group designs, installs, and supports VLM systems for many storage and workflow needs, including small parts, large tools, medical supplies, MRO inventory, industrial components, kitting operations, aerospace parts, electronics, and other materials that require organized, secure, and efficient access.

VLM systems can include ergonomic waist-height access openings, automated tray retrieval, tray height scanning, pick-to-light guidance, batch picking, software integration, transaction tracking, and options for different tray widths and access points. These systems are often used to improve productivity while reducing the floor space required for traditional shelving, pallet racks, or drawer storage.

One Southwest Solutions Group oil and gas parts application demonstrates the impact automated vertical storage can make. A warehouse that previously used 2,654 square feet of static shelving installed three shuttle VLMs, storing the same parts in 797 square feet. The project opened 1,857 square feet of usable floor space, achieved 70% floor-space savings, and improved order-picking efficiency.

"Every facility has its own mix of inventory, ceiling height, order volume, security needs, and picking workflow," Crock said. "The value of working with SSG is that we help customers evaluate those details before selecting a system. A VLM is not just equipment; it is part of a larger workflow strategy."

In addition to VLMs, Southwest Solutions Group also provides Vertical Carousel Module solutions for facilities that need compact automated storage for standardized items. Vertical Carousel Modules, or VCMs, use rotating carriers to bring stored materials to a fixed ergonomic access point. VLMs use a central elevator to move trays vertically and are often a strong fit for taller buildings and mixed-size inventory, while VCMs can be ideal for low- to mid-height ceilings and consistent item sizes.

"VLMs and VCMs solve the same core problem in different ways," Crock said. "They help organizations get more storage capacity and faster access from the space they already have. A VLM is often the right fit for taller spaces and varied inventory, while a vertical carousel can be a great solution for standardized parts, tools, files, and supplies."

To help customers explore automated vertical storage options, StoreMoreStore features several High-Density & Vertical Storage Systems categories, including:

Sterile Core Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, which support healthcare environments that need organized access to surgical supplies, sterile items, and high-use medical inventory.

Kardex Remstar Vertical Lift Modules are automated high-density storage systems designed to maximize overhead space while bringing stored inventory directly to the operator.

Kardex Megamat Vertical Carousel Modules are compact automated systems for parts, bins, cartons, tools, supplies, and other frequently picked inventory.

Kardex Lektriever Megamat Vertical Carousel systems, automated vertical storage for records, files, media, supplies, and other items that need organized, secure, and space-saving access.

StoreMoreStore's High-Density & Vertical Storage Systems category gives buyers a way to review automated storage options and product configurations before requesting a quote or consultation. Southwest Solutions Group supports the process with layout planning, product selection, installation, and long-term support.

For schedule-driven projects, Southwest Solutions Group also offers access to Quick Ship Kardex Shuttle VLM options. Quick Ship provides standard-sized Kardex Shuttle Vertical Lift Modules with multiple prebuilt height options and faster lead times for qualifying projects.

"Whether a customer is trying to reduce walking in a warehouse, organize MRO parts, support a sterile core, improve order picking, or modernize records storage, the goal is the same: make people and space work better together," Crock said. "VLMs and VCMs give teams a practical way to increase storage capacity, improve access, and create a cleaner, more efficient workflow."

Southwest Solutions Group works with customers to evaluate facility layouts, ceiling heights, tray and carrier requirements, inventory types, access points, safety needs, software integration, and installation requirements. By combining design expertise with automated storage technology, SSG helps organizations select systems that fit their workflows rather than forcing operations to work around storage limitations.

For more information about Vertical Lift Modules, Vertical Carousel Modules, and other high-density storage systems, visit Southwest Solutions Group or browse the High-Density & Vertical Storage Systems category on StoreMoreStore.

About Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group provides innovative storage, workspace, and efficiency solutions for businesses, government agencies, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, public safety departments, museums, libraries, military organizations, manufacturers, warehouses, and industrial operations. The company provides planning, design, project coordination, installation, and ongoing support for storage and efficiency systems across a wide range of industries.

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